LINCOLN – The Blackstone Valley Municipal Animal Shelter may be shifting to a system where visitors meet with staff and animals by appointment.
Lincoln Town Administrator Phil Gould said he’s hopeful the move to pre-scheduled appointments will give animal control officers more flexibility to take calls during the week, while also opening the shelter up on the weekends for prospective adopters.
The shelter, located at 25 Wellington Road in Lincoln, serves the communities of Lincoln, Cumberland and Woonsocket. Gould said he’s been meeting with leaders in Cumberland and Woonsocket to work on scheduling at the shelter.
By setting up appointments to meet the animals, Gould said it will be easier for the officers from all three communities to go out on calls. The shelter is currently open daily, but there are times visitors stop by to find a locked door when the ACO on staff leaves to answer various calls.
“Rather than having an open door, we’re trying to control traffic by having people set up an appointment during the weekend to visit,” Gould said, adding that the appointment system is better for security reasons.
Asked whether the shelter would consider opening for specific adoption hours in the future, Gould said it’s something the three communities would need to decide together.
“Because we share the schedules, and the staffing there involves all three communities,” he said. “The ACOs all take turns doing different things — cleaning cages, handling vet appointments and going out on calls. So it’s really tough to say someone will be there from noon to 4 p.m.
He said there are about four dogs and “a handful” of cats among the three communities at the shelter now.
Based on recent conversations with the other communities, Gould said scheduled visits seem “easier to manage for the communities and for the shelter itself.”
To inquire about adopting an animal, call 401-333-0950.
