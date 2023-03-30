Shop during 'Seeds of Love Spring Stroll' in Scituate By JACQUELYN MOOREHEAD Valley Breeze & Observer Staff Writer jackie@valleybreeze.com Mar 30, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SCITUATE – The North Scituate Village Business Association is extending its gratitude to all mothers this year with its Spring Stroll in Scituate on Saturday, May 6.Sacha Hummel of the NSVBA said this year’s theme is celebrating mothers and grandmothers who sow the seeds of love that last forever.Called Seeds of Love Spring Stroll, Hummel said various Scituate businesses will open their doors from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on May 6, helping customers with Mother’s Day shopping.Each store is giving a surprise gift for mom with every purchase.NSVBA leaders say they feel mothers are always taking care of everyone before themselves, and should be appreciated on Mother’s Day.“It’s very special what we do. If you come, you’ll know. We’re trying to keep it a secret to keep everyone surprised,” Hummel said.Hummel said the event is the perfect opportunity for people to come visit the quaint village of Scituate to enjoy the spring weather and shop for gifts.“We hope everyone can come,” Hummel said.Local businesses, including Glitz, Bewitched of Scituate, Bittersweet and Ivy, Dog On It, Shine Salon and a few more will be participating. 