SMITHFIELD – If searching for a crystal apple along Apple Trails this fall has not been fruitful, the Economic Development Commission invites the public to enter another chance to win a crystal apple in the Savoring Smithfield passport program.
Savoring Smithfield and Shop Smithfield is a passport-type brochure that can be purchased from Town Hall in the Town Planner’s office, online at smithfieldri.com, or from the Smithfield Senior Center, for $15.
The passport includes up to 25 restaurants and small businesses in town offering promotions, discounts and/or giveaways. When a consumer visits a spot listed on the brochure and redeems its promotion, they will receive a Savoring Smithfield sticker on their passports.
Anyone with 10 or more stickers can go to Town Hall to exchange the passport for a crystal apple, said Linda Conti-Bovis of the EDC. Consumers have the months of November and December to get as many stickers as possible, she said.
The program encourages residents to shop locally on Small Business this Saturday, Nov. 26, and also visit numerous small businesses in town during the holiday season.
“Businesses are an important part of our community and we are always looking for ways to enhance and promote them,” Conti-Bovis said.
Savoring Smithfield restaurants include Tony’s Pizza Palace, Athens Pizza, Bree’s Deli, Frank and John’s on the Water, Laura’s Bar and Grill, Jaswell’s Farm, Appleland Orchard, The Last Resort and Terrazza.
Businesses include Wood Items and More, Robitaille Chiropractic & Weight Loss, Premeer Real Estate, AAA, Dance Rhode Island, Jazzercise, Twirl Hair Studio, Sea Smith Candle Company, Lachapelle Oil, Cyclebar Smithfield, Phoenix Rising Yoga and Wellness, Play Time and Ucran & Company, LLC.
