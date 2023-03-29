PAWTUCKET – Though attendance at the Old Slater Mill historic site is expected to continue its post-pandemic recovery this year, with more visitors coming to downtown Pawtucket as things get back to normal under National Park Service operation, the site’s operating season will be shortened again.
The Roosevelt Avenue site, which previously opened annually in March, opened for the 2022 season in late April. This year’s opening won’t happen until May 13, running Thursday to Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Park Ranger Allison Horrocks said the mill will be open to the public for tours from May to early December. A visitor services center is open in the front of the mill four days a week, she said. Prior to the mill closing during the pandemic in early 2020, it was traditionally open from March through the end of November.
In April of 2021, the National Park Service took over operation of the mill, and it opened that year in July.
In September 2021, The Breeze reported on the many changes at the mill, including the move to free tours under NPS operation and better upkeep of grounds.
The move to NPS control, with the Old Slater Mill Association remaining on as a partner organization after owning and operating the mill site for a century, was hailed as a positive move by all sides, with the resources of the NPS giving the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution access to wider resources and improved national standing.
According to Lori Urso, who remains on as director of the Old Slater Mill Association at the site, operation of the site has been “apples and oranges” between the OSMA and NPS.
For the year prior to shutting down, the mill was open for public tours and gift shop hours from March to April 2019 on weekends; May and June, Wednesday to Sunday; July to October, Tuesday through Sunday and Monday holidays; in November on weekends; and then again in March of 2020 before closing down.
The few years preceding that year were very similar, she said, and the NPS took over a year later.
There were several more aspects to the OSMA operation than there are now, added Urso.
School field trips ran from April to June of 2019, with the heaviest times in May and June, and again from October 2019 to January 2020, with the heaviest in October and November.
The OSMA also held a number of public events and classes that last year of operation, including Knitting Weekend and Fiber Market, Seamless Work video art exhibition, fiber art studio classes, walking tours, jazz performances, weaving events, Sam’s Mill Festival, Halloween programming, and a harvest dinner.
There were also a number of non-profit partner events, according to Urso’s records, including the International Women’s Day Celebration, an Art Connection RI annual fundraiser, The People’s Radio community forum, Get Healthy Pawtucket, URI People’s Labor History Symposium Tour, RI Foundation meeting for teachers, a Pawtucket Prevention Coalition Poetry Slam, Rotary annual banquet and separate 100th anniversary celebration, NPS Ranger Walkabout, Rocktucket, YMCA Pink Tea, and a U.S citizenship ceremony.
The Visitor Contact Station within the mill will be open Thursday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors are invited to learn more about the park or earn their Junior Ranger badge. Park staff will be available to answer questions, and restrooms and drinking water will be available.
The mill will open for tours on May 11. A special event, the First Strike Festival, is set for May 13.
Guided tours will run at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. The tours, lasting 30 to 45 minutes, emphasize the legacy of the Industrial Revolution in America’s first cotton-spinning mill of its type.
On the first Fridays of the month from June to October, visit for special events when the mill will be open late with special programming, including concerts, movie nights, special tours and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.