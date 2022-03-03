WOONSOCKET – Thundermist Health Center has partnered with House of Hope to bring hygienic, material, and medical support to those who need it in Woonsocket.
House of Hope brings a mobile shower unit to the health center each Wednesday at 450 Clinton St. in Woonsocket. People experiencing homelessness, both Thundermist patients and walk-ins, have access to free warm showers, haircuts, medical care, and social services.
The mobile unit is a customized 20-foot by 8.3-foot trailer that includes two individual showers, heated floors, an area for case management, and an enclosed private medical space. Since the program began in Dec. 2021, more than 50 people have had access to the service.
Isabella Tolston has been a patient with Thundermist for more than a year. She told The Breeze that Shower to Empower helps her stay clean, smelling fresh, and gives her clean clothes.
Tolston first heard about Shower to Empower when she was in Providence, she said, and then was glad she was able to use their services again when she came up to Woonsocket.
“They’re wonderful,” Tolston said, adding that they help her with other basic necessities, such as food and public transportation credit.
The Shower to Empower mobile unit staff hands out food bags and ready-to-eat food, funded by the Woonsocket Health Equity Zone, as well as supplies geared specifically toward those experiencing homelessness.
Jennifer Pace, manager of integrated care management with Thundermist, said that some examples of those supplies include tents, sleeping bags, thermal underwear, shoes, socks, and more.
“We also serve coffee and donuts,” Pace added. The Shower to Empower unit sees 15 to 20 patients in Woonsocket every week.
Thundermist’s Vaccine Peer Navigators also play a role in talking to folks about getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and handing out information on the vaccine and how to stay safe.
Additionally, Pace informed The Breeze that across all of Thundermist’s 838 patients who reported that they were experiencing homelessness in 2021 throughout Woonsocket, South County, and West Warwick, 406 of them were from Woonsocket.
“Transportation is a barrier for people experiencing homelessness. The mobile unit comes directly to Thundermist – a trusted place for the community,” said Pace. ”Those experiencing homelessness also have barriers to health care and behavioral health care. Our case management team is available on site to assist patients with specific needs and help them access the appropriate resources.”
According to Thundermist, Shower to Empower is about more than a warm shower. It’s an opportunity for their care team to connect with the homeless community. Gabriel Pleasants, MD attends each week to provide medical care.
“Thundermist aims to meet the unique needs of each patient and help them to overcome barriers to care,” said Dr. Pleasants. “This program is an important step in connecting the homeless community to regular care and services.”
The Shower to Empower mobile unit partnership with Thundermist is an ongoing project with no scheduled end date.
