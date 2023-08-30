Local TV anchor Alison Bologna celebrated the grand opening of her Shri Yoga studio and associated mill redevelopment at 390 Pine St., in Pawtucket, on Monday. The development includes eight housing units, two commercial spaces and an artist studio and café run by those with developmental disabilities. Above, Bologna and mill resident Ian Moncrief cut the ribbon for the official grand opening of Shri Yoga and the mill development. Left, Bologna addresses the audience, alongside Mayor Donald Grebien, members of the state’s congressional delegation, and other local dignitaries.
Local NBC 10 TV anchor Alison Bologna speaks at the grand opening of her Shri Yoga and associated mill redevelopment at 390 Pine St., in Pawtucket, on Monday, Aug. 28. The development includes eight housing units, two commercial spaces and an artist studio and café run by those with developmental disabilities.
Local TV anchor Alison Bologna celebrated the grand opening of her Shri Yoga studio and associated mill redevelopment at 390 Pine St., in Pawtucket, on Monday. The development includes eight housing units, two commercial spaces and an artist studio and café run by those with developmental disabilities. Above, Bologna and mill resident Ian Moncrief cut the ribbon for the official grand opening of Shri Yoga and the mill development. Left, Bologna addresses the audience, alongside Mayor Donald Grebien, members of the state’s congressional delegation, and other local dignitaries.
Local NBC 10 TV anchor Alison Bologna speaks at the grand opening of her Shri Yoga and associated mill redevelopment at 390 Pine St., in Pawtucket, on Monday, Aug. 28. The development includes eight housing units, two commercial spaces and an artist studio and café run by those with developmental disabilities.
PAWTUCKET – Years of hard work to preserve an old mill and turn it into 15,000 square feet of thriving modern space came to a climax with Alison Bologna’s ribbon-cutting ceremony at Shri Yoga Studio on Monday.
The mill building at 390 Pine St. is now home to Shri, non-profits, and affordable housing. This fall, a café operated by workforce development group Life, Inc. will open and be operated by adults with disabilities.
“I’m holding back tears because this has been a long and beautiful process,” said Bologna. “Despite the challenges, we are here today, open and thriving with all of you.”
“This has been an under-utilized property that now comes to life for some non-profits, businesses, and affordable housing,” Mayor Donald Grebien told The Breeze. “It’s an awesome thing; Alison took a shell of a building and that investment will help us more in the city.”
Bologna thanked those who helped with the project near the train station each step of the way, including The Stand Corporation, Centreville Bank Charitable Foundation, PCF Development, and Dave and Diane Sheilby at Tallman Enterprises/Stretch Products, the former owners of the building.
“Shri means light, radiance, and abundance, and that’s what we’re celebrating here today, with passion, purpose, and presence,” Bologna said.
Remarks were offered by Grebien, Carol Ventura of Rhode Island Housing, Secretary of Housing Stefan Pryor, U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, state Sen. Louis DiPalma, Kevin Farrell of Coastal One Credit Union, Carrie Zaslow of Providence Revolving Fund, and Linda Weisinger of PCF Development.
Ventura marveled at the transformation.
“It’s just so unbelievable,” she said. “This was a vacant building that will now provide commercial space.”
“An art center, food bank, art studio, café, eight units of housing, all thanks to Alison,” said Pryor. “Alison is a renaissance Rhode Islander; there are now developers trying to build more housing around this train station.”
Reed said the building looks great.
“This is truly a community coming together to do great work,” he said.
Whitehouse commended Reed for being a housing champion.
“A big cool project like this needs a spark plug and champion and that was Alison Bologna,” he said.
DiPalma called the project a true public/private partnership.
“This is a great accomplishment for all the things that will be done with this building,” he said.
Farrell said the project was a different one from the start.
“This was not about profit, this, at its core, was what can we do for the community. From that perspective, it’s a home run,” he said.
Zaslow said Bologna’s vision and commitment were “so contagious” and that she didn’t have any doubt that Providence Revolving Fund would be involved.
“This building provides both valuable affordable housing and services for those with intellectual disabilities,” she said.
Weisinger congratulated Bologna and her team.
“Today is an example of the success of our work as committed partners,” she said. “We’re proud to be with you on this journey.”
Bologna’s fellow Channel 10 news anchor Mario Hilario expressed his excitement for her new studio and offered her his support along the way.
“I’m so proud of her; on top of all we do and the difficult schedules, it amazes me what she can get done,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.