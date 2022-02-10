SMITHFIELD – Two top Smithfield High School students were tapped as candidates for the prestigious appointment of 2022 Presidential Scholar based on outstanding performance on the SAT and ACT.
Nearly 3.6 million high school seniors will graduate in 2022 and only 5,000 are invited to apply to the Presidential Scholars Program.
Friends Tyler Rose and Aleksander Reilly both received an invitation from the U.S. Department of Education to apply to the program, to be honored for academic excellence with a Presidential Scholars Medallion and a meet-and-greet with the president.
If selected, the boys will be among 161 students to receive the honor of a Presidential Scholar in 2022.
Established in 1964, the Presidential Scholars Program recognizes distinguished graduating seniors in areas of academic success, leadership, and service to school and community. Criteria expanded in 1979 to include students who show exceptional scholarship and talent in the visual, creative and performing arts, and again in 2015 to include exceptional students in the career and technical field.
Reilly and Rose are currently ranked as SHS Class of 2022 valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, and the two hold a friendly academic competition. Reilly said he did not know he was a Presidential Scholar candidate until Rose told him.
Reilly, 18, son of Russ and Heidi Reilly, said Rose called him and told him to check his email for his invitation to apply to be a Presidential Scholars.
“It’s a pretty big deal and I honestly almost missed it,” Reilly said. “I’m really proud.”
Reilly said the task of accepting the invitation to apply after becoming a candidate is daunting, but he feels he has the background to be a contender.
The Department of Education selected Reilly based on his SAT scores, where he scored 1530 including 780 in math and 750 in English, which puts him in the top 10 percent of the state.
“I’ve always been good at taking tests. I studied for hours on end for the SATs. I put in a lot of time preparing for it,” Reilly said, adding that it is good to see hard work pay off.
In addition to his studies, Reilly participates in the National Honor Society and plays and coaches hockey. Reilly enjoys math, and hopes to study at Bryant University to become an actuary.
Reilly said there is no animosity between him and Rose competing for the top spot at SHS, rather a good competition that he enjoys. He said his parents, teachers, and friends helped pushed him to excel in school.
“I’m really proud of Tyler, too, 161 make it to meet the president, it would be very cool if we went together,” Reilly said.
Rose spoke highly of Reilly as well, and said that he is grateful for their friendship. He said the pair stimulate each other on group projects, and keep challenging each other to push further.
“We both are challenging each other all the time. There’s no bitterness or hatred, we’re both proud of each other all the time,” Rose said.
Rose said the friendship is beyond academic, and Reilly attends Rose’s tea parties, where he invites friends over for a refined evening enjoying tea.
Rose, 17, son of Jennifer and George Rose, also received high marks on his SAT, or 1580, to gain the attention of the Presidential Scholars program.
“I’m really proud of the score. I want to say it’s a reflection of myself, how I value learning,” Rose said.
He says he hopes the candidacy will help open doors for him. Rose participates in cross country and track and field teams, is president of the National Honor Society at SHS, and serves on the Smithfield Student Youth Council. He is also self-taught on the piano, and said he hopes to continue to study music theory.
“That’s what I pride myself in. I like being a well-rounded person, seeing what sparks my interest, and seeing how I can contribute to a meaningful career,” he said.
Where many students struggled during hybrid and virtual learning, Rose said he used his self-driven nature to thrive. He took his off days to catch up on homework, and enjoyed the freedom of learning at his own pace.
Rose plans to study chemistry in college, though he has not selected where he will attend yet. He said he enjoys math, chemistry, physics, and science. Rose spoke passionately about science, physical and natural science.
“They are the bases of our world, climate change, and psychological issues. Your biologies, chemistries, physics. They help to confront a world with an ethical and modernized view of science,” Rose said.
Rose said SHS made him the learner he is, and said the academic environment helped shape him to be a leader.
“I’m very grateful for that,” he said.
