SMITHFIELD – On April 6, at 7 p.m., Smithfield High School’s basketball team will face off against Smithfield Youth Basketball Association coaches in a scholarship fundraiser.
Jeff Swallow of SYBA said coaches are preparing for the match of their life against the SHS varsity team, hoping to raise more money than ever to help the deserving seniors who play for SYBA.
Swallow said he’s been on the decision committee that helps select scholarship recipients for several years. He said every year, the SYBA gives out thousands of dollars in scholarships to athletes.
“My favorite thing to do is to be part of the scholarship committee. It’s one of the best things we do,” he said.
On average, SYBA gives out $75,000 to Smithfield student-athletes. He said the new coach vs. varsity team game will help raise additional scholarship money. Scholarship amounts vary, with a maximum award of $2,500.
“We really wanted to give out more,” he said.
After coming up with the idea for the game, Swallow said SHS varsity basketball players were overwhelmingly interested in playing.
Coaches are now realizing they may need to practice for the game. He said he hopes for it to be good, clean fun, but the coaches are in their 20s to 40s, while SHS varsity players are in their teens and practice often. He said a lot of the coaches still play basketball.
“They’re just coming out of the season in great shape,” he said.
At the end of the day, Swallow said the idea is to raise money and have fun. He said the SYBA serves 450-470 Smithfield students between the ages of 5-18.
People can help with fundraising in two ways, Swallow said, first by purchasing a $10 adult ticket or $2 student ticket to attend the event, and second, by participating in the 50/50 raffle held during the game “with tons of great prizes.”
For tickets to the charity game at the high school, visit www.smithfieldhoops.com. Student-athletes interested in applying for scholarships should speak with their advisers, Swallow said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.