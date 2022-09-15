Siblings fighting for a cause
Paul Adam and Denise Berard honor their late brother Peter through their advocacy work for the American Cancer Action Network. The two will have a display on Saturday, Sept. 17, in honor of Lights of Hope at St. James in Manvile.

 Breeze photo by Bella Pelletiere

LINCOLN – Paul Adam and Denise Berard hold white paper bags in their hands, each decorated to honor a loved one who died from cancer.

“We have some other ones that were dedicated to friends who passed. All these bags, and many more, will outline the patches of grass,” said Adam, of Woonsocket,pointing out where their display will be outside of St. James Church in Manville. Adam is a legislative ambassador for the American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network, a non-profit advocacy affiliate of the ACS. He was a longtime firefighter for the town of Lincoln.

