Paul Adam and Denise Berard honor their late brother Peter through their advocacy work for the American Cancer Action Network. The two will have a display on Saturday, Sept. 17, in honor of Lights of Hope at St. James in Manvile.
LINCOLN – Paul Adam and Denise Berard hold white paper bags in their hands, each decorated to honor a loved one who died from cancer.
“We have some other ones that were dedicated to friends who passed. All these bags, and many more, will outline the patches of grass,” said Adam, of Woonsocket,pointing out where their display will be outside of St. James Church in Manville. Adam is a legislative ambassador for the American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network, a non-profit advocacy affiliate of the ACS. He was a longtime firefighter for the town of Lincoln.
He became a legislative ambassador after seeing his sister, Berard, beat breast cancer twice, and he recently lost his brother Peter to leukemia during the pandemic. His sister is a district lead for the Cancer Action Network.
“I do this in the name of Peter, and Denise,” said Adam.
The bags, which will be decorated, will line the outside of St. James Church in a ceremony this Saturday Sept. 17, in honor of Lights of Hope, an annual event taking place in Washington, D.C. According to Adam, more than 40,000 bags usually line the reflecting pool in front of the Lincoln Memorial. The bags represent the amount of money that individuals have donated that will help provide more funding for cancer research.
“(In 2020) because of COVID and no one was traveling, they wanted us to do displays in our back yard,” said Adam, explaining that he put his display in his brother’s yard that year while he was fighting his battle. Last year, Adam said, the pastor of St. James allowed him to put the display outside the church.
“I said to Denise, let’s make it a little bit bigger (this year),” he said. As well as having the display back in Rhode Island, the siblings traveled to Washington D.C. from Sept. 11-13 to speak with lawmakers.
“Tuesday we’ll spend the day on the capitol building running from one side to the other, meeting with the officials,” said Adam. He said the 600 ambassadors and district leads will spend their time telling officials their stories and asking them to back future bills that will help support cancer research, which includes asking lawmakers to provide $49 billion in funding for the National Institutes of Health.
“When COVID hit, it stopped everything. Clinical trials stopped, everything stopped. We’re starting to get it back to what it was, but they have the money to get it moving again,” said Adam. “We go there with a mission.”
Adam says there are many exciting things that he hopes will pass Congress, including a federal bill in which Medicaid can be used to pay for detection of cancer in the blood. He said he has learned that hospitals areseeing more seniors being diagnosed with cancer in Rhode Island.
“I have a lot of people who talk to me. I tell them it’s far from a death sentence, and they look at me and go, really? it’s changed in the last 10 years from what it was,” said Berard, who lives in Manville.
“I’m hoping that what we’re doing is that when they (our grandkids) hear the word cancer, they won’t automatically think it’s a death sentence, and they can beat it,” said Adam.
