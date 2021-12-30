SMITHFIELD – Of the four intersections that are part of a state traffic study on Route 44/Putnam Pike, the Greenville Avenue intersection with no traffic light has the highest volume of drivers hitting someone from the side, according to numbers found in an accident study from 2016 to 2020.
The following are the numbers for less serious accidents at the four intersections that are part of the state study initially reported on last week:
• At Greenville Avenue and Route 44, which was the subject of an initial study that’s since expanded to the entire corridor to come up with safety solutions, a huge majority of minor crashes, at 48, were angle collisions, or a vehicle striking another one at an angle somewhere between 90 degrees and 180 degrees, seemingly in keeping with the idea that drivers trying to pull out into the roadway without the benefit of a traffic light are in greater jeopardy. Rear-end crashes here totaled 14, sideswipes from the same direction totaled eight, sideswipes from the opposite direction were four, collisions with roadside objects totaled two, and there was one head-on collision. The Greenville Avenue intersection also had a high volume of angle crashes of the more serious variety.
• At Austin Avenue and Route 44, totals on crashes involving no injury or property damage showed sideswipes from the same direction totaling 13, followed by angle crashes and rear-end collisions, at five apiece, and sideswipes from the opposite direction, at two total.
• At Smith Avenue and Route 44, totals on crashes involving no injury or property damage included 23 rear-end crashes, 22 sideswipe crashes going the same direction, nine angle crashes, and one sideswipe from the opposite direction.
• At Pleasant View Avenue and Route 44, less serious crashes included 28 rear-end collisions, 15 angle crashes, 12 sideswipes in the same direction, two head-on collisions, two collisions with a roadside object, and one sideswipe in the opposite direction.
The Breeze reported last week on the totals for more serious crashes at each intersection.
An ongoing study on how to improve traffic flow and safety in this area of Greenville is being done by engineering consulting firm VHB (Vanasse Hangen Brustlin, Inc.).
The Valley Breeze & Observer will be reporting further on the types of more serious crashes at the four intersections next week.
