WOONSOCKET – The political divide between Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and the majority of the City Council was opened wide again for all to see on Monday, as the council approved sending a ballot question to local voters that would take away all power by the mayor to appoint a city solicitor to lead the Woonsocket Law Department.
The approval of the ballot question proposed by Councilors John Ward and Roger Jalette had Baldelli-Hunt warning of an imbalance in local government where the council has all the power to appoint the solicitor she has to work with every day.
The current arrangement has the mayor putting a name forward and the council ratifying, or not ratifying as the case may be, the appointment of that person.
The mayor said there was no clear reason given for the change to the city’s home rule charter.
Councilor Valerie Gonzalez said the ballot question is nowhere near clear enough to tell voters what they need to know about what’s actually happening here.
It at first appeared as if the council would approve the addition of the word “solely” to indicate that the council would have exclusive power on the solicitor position, but Solicitor John DeSimone and council members said they felt adding the word would make the question too cumbersome and potentially add confusion.
Gonzalez said she didn’t know how adding one word for clarity on such a big change would make anything more complicated, but the council voted 4-2, with Gonzalez and Councilor David Soucy in the negative and Councilor Denise Sierra having departed early, to approve the measure for the November ballot.
Baldelli-Hunt said this isn’t what government should be about, saying she’ll have to hire an attorney to protect the city against potential violation of powers and the Constitution.
Councilor Jim Cournoyer said that DeSimone declared the question legal. He pointed to some two other communities where the solicitor is appointed by the council. But Baldelli-Hunt responded that none of those communities are cities, and in addition to the seven of eight cities with a mayoral form of government and mayor-appointed solicitor, towns with a mayor form of government, including North Providence, Johnston and Cumberland, also give the council input or authority on a solicitor.
Baldelli-Hunt said this is a move to circumvent the charter, but Cournoyer said that’s “just false,” that this is only amending the charter.
Cournoyer, who said he understands the arguments on all sides, ripped Baldelli-Hunt for her questioning on local radio why DeSimone didn’t say how he feels about this whole proposed change, saying that’s not the solicitor’s role to give an opinion on the political aspects of it.
DeSimone, a former state representative, agreed, saying he gives legal opinions, and his opinion is that this is lawful and legal.
“What I think of it, that’s not my role,” he said.
Cournoyer raised the scenario of all seven current members thinking the solicitor is doing a great job but having no vote if the mayor decides to remove him and appoint someone new. There will still be balance because the solicitor still needs a majority of four votes on the council, he said.
Soucy said he doesn’t see the need to end current practice, citing the checks and balances in place. The administration “works a heck of a lot more closely” with the solicitor than the council does, he said, and it’s not proper to cut the mayor out of the process.
Ward cited the previous move by voters to an appointed committee, and the later reversal of that vote, to say that voters can be trusted to make decisions and correct mistakes. Ward said he would question the job DeSimone is doing if he did render an opinion on how he personally feels about this.
Gonzalez said she thinks the current arrangement, where consensus is reached the vast majority of the time, has mostly worked fine.
Jalette said that at the end of a term, if a “solicitor is not kowtowing to a mayor,” then the mayor can choose not to reinstate the attorney once the new term begins “and the council can’t say boo about it” regardless of whether the elected body likes the job the solicitor is doing. He said he thinks that’s wrong. This isn’t something he put on the docket “for the hell of it,” said Jalette, but it’s been on his mind for a long time as “the right way to go.”
“I have trust in the voters of the city of Woonsocket,” he said.
Baldelli-Hunt then asked if the wording of the charter question explains that the mayor won’t have a say on the appointment, or whether it is crafted in a way that tries to capitalize on constituents not having a clear understanding of what they’re voting on.
She mentioned the previous case of her putting forward an appointment for solicitor and the council denying the appointment, saying that situation reflected the balance there is.
Cournoyer suggested that the mayor is insulting residents. He criticized her for suggesting that the council is taking away removal provisions as well, which is not the case.
Baldelli-Hunt reiterated that the fact that DeSimone hasn’t offered a true opinion on this change beyond the legality of it “is very questionable to me.”
Council President Dan Gendron then asked the mayor if she’s planning to reappoint DeSimone to the position. She said the solicitor has told her that he’s not interested in being appointed again, but said she would consider submitting his name if he changed that stance. Gendron pressed her for an answer one way or the other, but she said there’s no way to know what will happen between now and December.
Responding to Gendron saying that the council is “overwhelmingly satisfied” with DeSimone’s job performance and would be comfortable reappointing him, the mayor said members are “not here every day” and don’t understand what the city needs.
Gendron said Baldelli-Hunt has spoken to him about removing DeSimone from the position, to which she replied that councilors are “part-timers” and the city needs a solicitor in the building every day, not one who works two hours per day. Members are essentially putting the power in the council’s hands to ignore the mayor and administration, saying members would be happy “as long as you’re getting the attention. That is not how the government should be working.”
A solicitor can’t serve two masters, said the mayor. The city really needs someone to serve the administration and someone to serve the council, she said, but members won’t even do that. This council with five members who generally vote together, would be able to say, “this is your solicitor, good luck, have at it,” she said.
Gendron responded that come election time, the mayor has unquestionable authority about the solicitor’s future. The mayor then responded that if the administration is not pleased with his job performance, elected officials decide as a group on his replacement.
Gonzalez said the ballot question simply isn’t detailed enough to be transparent with voters, and they need to know more than just appointment authority is transferring from the mayor to the council, but that the mayor will not have approval authority under the new scenario as the council has now.
It appeared that the council might go along with an amendment from Gonzalez to add the word solely, but DeSimone then said he didn’t like that word and that the wording is simple enough.
“But it doesn’t give the complete picture,” said Gonzalez. “You’re completely removing the voice of the administration, that is a key element.”
Officials discussed several alternate words to solely, such as “only,” “exclusively,” and “entirely,” but Cournoyer then asked Board of Canvassers Director Michael Narducci whether an explanation on the ballot question would be posted in advance and in the voting booths. Narducci said that it will.
Cournoyer then said he was satisfied with the wording as proposed. Gonzalez responded that in her experience of volunteering at the polls, voters just want to get in and out of the booth and aren’t looking to read a long explanation about a question.
The amendment by Gonzalez then failed on a 4-2 vote and the council passed the ballot question by the same 4-2 count.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.