SMITHFIELD – Unsure of who owns the “Big Greenville” cemetery off of Smith Avenue, the town of Smithfield and the state are talking about how to get a dangerously leaning wall repaired.
Skip Tuetken, of the Friends of the Smithfield Cemeteries, said there have been complaints about a leaning wall on the Smith Avenue side of the cemetery for years. The wall is leaning precariously over the sidewalk.
“It looks like it might fall down. It’s in bad condition. It’s too much for us to take care of,” Tuetken said.
The sidewalk has now been closed to foot traffic as officials consider what to do.
Tuetken said though the Friends of Smithfield Cemeteries take pride in cleaning up local cemeteries, the repairs are too much for the group, which typically does brush cleaning and gravestone cleaning and repairs.
Tuetken said the group calls the larger cemetery, #45, “Big Greenville,” because it is the only really large cemetery in Greenville. Across the street is a smaller cemetery, #49, affectionately called “Little Greenville.”
Tuetken said “Big Greenville” is still in use, though finding ownership of the cemetery is tricky.
“It used to be private. I don’t think it has ownership now,” he said
Over the summer, the town maintains “Big Greenville,” along with several other cemeteries in town.
“The ones they’ve done, we take care of or people or individuals and groups adopt them,” Tuetken said.
The state has now closed off the sidewalk and re-routed foot traffic for safety issues.
Town Manager Randy Rossi said the town is doing title research on the cemetery to get permission for the Rhode Island Department of Transportation to fix the wall or to get the owners to do it themselves.
“Until we develop a plan to address it properly, the best move is to keep the sidewalk closed,” he said.
Tuetken added that anyone interested in assisting in cemetery cleanup is welcome to join the group, and should reach out on their Facebook page, Friends of the Smithfield Cemeteries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.