CUMBERLAND – A proposal to study the feasibility of adding sidewalks across Cumberland is set to go to the Town Council.
There are a few moving pieces to the pending study, Mayor Jeff Mutter told residents who asked about its progress last week, including the creation of sidewalk districts, treating sidewalks as a utility betterment program similar to Ithaca, New York, and proximity of sidewalks to schools/school walking distances, among others.
Tony and Angela Fascitelli, residents who live near Diamond Hill Park who say they have been pushing for new sidewalks in that area since Dan McKee was mayor, asked Mutter last week for an update on plans to study the issue and potentially use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to invest in sidewalks.
The Fascitellis have been lobbying for sidewalks on Diamond Hill from Nate Whipple Highway to Pine Swamp Road.
“Simply, Diamond Hill is the only population center in town that doesn’t presently have sidewalks,” they wrote. “Whereas we’ve seen old sidewalks replaced in other districts, Diamond Hill hasn’t seen its first, despite enormous growth in population over the years.”
Mutter said he understands getting the sidewalk feasibility study ready to go has taken some time, but that it’s just about ready to go to the Town Council.
He initially said it was likely to be on the agenda for a meeting Feb. 2, but it didn’t end up being placed as a matter for discussion, and he told The Breeze a final proposal will be on for a vote by the council at the second February meeting.
With respect to the ARPA funds, if the town can demonstrate so-called “revenue loss” by the mandated formula under the government’s rule, he said, those lost revenue dollars may be spent on any governmental service, including sidewalk installation and repair. Otherwise, sidewalks aren’t one of the target uses for the funds, noted Mutter.
“Water, sewer and broadband infrastructure are indeed qualified uses for ARPA funds,” he said. “Sidewalks obviously don’t fit into those categories.”
Answering Tony Fascitelli’s question on whether the town has had any input on 100 state infrastructure projects planned to use federal funds, Mutter said there is nothing currently on the Rhode Island Department of Transportation’s radar related to sidewalks in town.
“With the infusion of federal funding and more emphasis being placed on pedestrian and bike infrastructure, we hope to have them revisit some plans,” he said.
The sidewalk study will go in several directions, Mutter told The Breeze on Tuesday, including researching the idea of five utility districts, conditions, ADA compliance, and school walking distances. The proximity of sidewalks to schools wasn’t a factor he initially considered, he said.
Once the study is complete, he said, the council will determine the best path forward. He said options include using some federal dollars or borrowing to cover the work, similar to a sewer bond.
Mutter said there’s lots of interest in adding more sidewalks, particularly in certain areas with pedestrian and bike traffic considerations, “it’s just a matter of getting out there to see what the results are.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.