SMITHFIELD – The Greenville Public Library invites residents to join in it Tiny Art Exhibit where any resident age 4 and older can create a tiny masterpiece to be displayed in the library’s April art show.
Assistant Director Cassie Patterson said after years of hosting Smithfield artists and their artwork at the library, she wanted to open it up to anyone interested. For the first time, Patterson said, the Greenville Library will host a community Tiny Art Exhibit.
“We have so many great artists in our community, it’s a great opportunity for people to expand themselves into art,” she said.
Patterson said she expects all 40 spots in the exhibit to be taken, so sign up quickly. To register, contact Patterson at greenvilleasstdirector@gmail.com or 401-949-3630. Kits can be picked up any time at the library, 573 Putnam Pike, during operating hours.
She said the idea was to include anyone in the Smithfield area to join in an art show, and make the canvas small enough to not be overwhelming and easy to finish within a month. Kits include a 4-inch by 4-inch canvas to paint, along with acrylic paints and a brush. Artists can use other media on the canvas, as long as it fits on its tiny frame, she said.
“I’m really excited to see what people come up with,” Patterson said.
Submissions are due by March 31, and the display will run from April 1-30. Patterson has tiny easels to hold the little pieces of art, she said. She said if return rates are good on the project, she hopes to run the program every year.
“They’re adorable. I think the whole thing is going to come out really well,” she said.
Because it’s Youth Art Month, Patterson said it seemed fitting to expand the age range to include children as young as 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.