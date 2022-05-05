CUMBERLAND – From faded street signs to peeling welcome signs, Cumberland is in need of a significant sign makeover, Mayor Jeff Mutter concedes.
Asked this week about the condition of all sorts of signs, as well as for an update on replacement of certain speed limit signs, Mutter told The Breeze signs are about to become a greater point of emphasis in town.
He said officials anticipated arrival of a sign-making machine last Friday, and despite a delay to this week, its imminent arrival is set to make it easier to refresh the town’s sign-scape.
“To me it does matter,” he said of what the signs contribute to the overall look of the town.
The mayor said there are always larger issues to deal with in town, but he’s a firm believer that details matter. Some signs in town even have spelling issues, he said.
The town’s various white and blue “Welcome to Cumberland” signs were installed at 24 entry points in early 2017, but some almost immediately started showing wear, with cracking around their bolts. Mutter acknowledged that those signs, placed prior to his tenure, may not have been the best option for a lasting look. He said he wanted to be sensitive to feelings on the matter, but believes they should be taken down and replaced with signs with a look that is more lasting and perhaps with a shine.
From what he understands, said Mutter, the town’s new sign maker can create just about any type of signs, including the ones welcoming visitors to town. Those signs haven’t had the name of the mayor on them since Mutter was sworn into office.
Former Mayor Bill Murray originally described the welcome signs as simple and elegant. Planning and Community Development Director Jonathan Stevens had headed up the planning for the acquisition and installation of the signs using leftover funds from a $10,000 Champlin Foundation grant acquired for a new granite sign outside Town Hall.
Though there’s been somewhat of a delay in the plan to replace the town’s 15 mph speed limit signs since it was announced last April that the town would be switching to the true 25 mph minimum speed limit unless special permission is granted, Mutter said that on streets where no study has been done to prove the need to reduce limits to 15, those signs should come down and the true 25 mph limits posted instead.
The Breeze reported last month that the Town Council had approved the purchase of a traffic sign and design system from URW America for $18,799, an acquisition that would allow the town to create its own signs in-house.
Mutter and council members noted at the time that Cumberland isn’t on the same level with its street signage as surrounding towns such as Lincoln.
There are plenty of signs in need of replacing, said Councilor Bob Shaw a month ago, including the “No Pets” and “Senior Parking Only” signs in local parks.
Responding to Councilor Scott Schmitt’s questions a month ago, Mutter said the town could certainly create a redesign for its old/small/faded street signs, perhaps incorporating a logo to improve the look of neighborhoods. He pledged to bring a model sign to the council in the future.
Mutter was also asked this week about a letter to the editor in this week’s Valley Breeze from lifelong town resident Edward McVeigh speaking of his embarrassment at being asked by out-of-town visitors to the Monastery how they could find the Nine Men’s Misery Monument there, and having to give vague directions because of the lack of signage. McVeigh noted that there are no signs in the parking lot or on the trails even letting people know that the famous monument exists, and the entire trail system at the facility is lacking visual signage updating walkers what trail they’re on or where they’re going.
Mutter said he and others are now considering some potential options that might be available to them to increase signage at the Monastery, but noted the 2004 Monastery easement he was part of, that comes with different interpretations on what’s allowed there. Essentially, he said, any permanent new additions to the Monastery are not allowed. The local easement set a standard, he said, but a subsequent state law took the rule to another level.
On a side note, mentioned Mutter, he’s not a big fan of the political signs that crop up near the entrance to the Monastery at election time.
