CUMBERLAND – Town officials are set to correct an admitted mistake made three years ago when they approved new rules for food trucks.
An ordinance amending Article IX of the town’s code of ordinances, pertaining to mobile food trucks operating within the town, would nix the process put in place in early 2021 that no one followed through on enforcing.
Gone would be the requirement that food truck operators submit bids to operate on certain town properties for a certain season, and in its place, said the revised ordinance’s author, Town Councilor Bob Shaw, is a stipulation that the operators simply have to check in with Parks and Recreation Director Mike Crawley on a certain day. Crawley would not give approval, but he would be able to deny access if the town facility is already booked or there are events going on.
“It states in the ordinance we can’t deny because of other food trucks,” said Shaw. “I want it to be a healthy competition.”
The way it was written when the council adopted changes back in 2020 was that whoever got Diamond Hill Park, other trucks such as Palagi’s ice cream or Kona Ice technically weren’t allowed to be there, said Shaw, who serves on the board for a Cumberland Youth Soccer Association that frequently sees ice cream trucks show up on game day.
This proposal gives council members something to review and make necessary changes if they feel they’re necessary, said Shaw.
The Breeze reported in March of 2021 that the council would hold off for a year on a resolution establishing where mobile food trucks are allowed to do business on town properties through a bidding process. Councilor Scott Schmitt said at the time that his mind had been swayed by Shaw that the council in 2020 didn’t fully understand the impacts of what they were passing by establishing a bidding system for exclusive rights.
Shaw said two years ago that the 2020 vote was likely the only item he’d ever voted on without fully understanding how it would play out.
While some limited revenue might come in, he said, the change to the “social aspect would be crippling.”
Schmitt said then that Shaw should lead the effort to reshape the ordinance.
