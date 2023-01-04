Simpson's
The former Simpson’s Pharmacy at 10 Newport Ave. in Pawtucket.

 Breeze photo by Ethan Shorey

PAWTUCKET – The former Simpson’s Pharmacy at 10 Newport Ave., which closed for the final time two months ago, is one of several properties available for sale along a rapidly developing section of Newport Avenue near the East Providence line.

Simpson’s closed in October after 93 years in business, first opening in 1929. It marked the closing of the last family-owned pharmacy in the city after the Howell Smith Pharmacy closed after 82 years in 2019.

