PAWTUCKET – The former Simpson’s Pharmacy at 10 Newport Ave., which closed for the final time two months ago, is one of several properties available for sale along a rapidly developing section of Newport Avenue near the East Providence line.
Simpson’s closed in October after 93 years in business, first opening in 1929. It marked the closing of the last family-owned pharmacy in the city after the Howell Smith Pharmacy closed after 82 years in 2019.
Members of the Simpson family didn’t discuss the reasons for the closing when it happened, but did respond to one 30-year customer who expressed frustration in an online forum after they went to pick up their heart prescription only to find that Simpson’s had closed and her prescriptions were sent to Walgreens instead of a similar independently owned store.
“Contract restrictions did not allow us to announce until the end,” they responded. “If you truly value the small retail pharmacy experience, there are still small pharmacies. AJ Pharmacy and Greenline Pharmacy in Providence. Right over the line in Massachusetts is County Square Pharmacy and Anawan Pharmacy. Matt’s local Pharmacy in Middletown.”
Several customers posted about how Simpson’s focused on customer service instead of corporate greed. One pointed out that this was the best place around for medical supplies and equipment, specialties at Simpson’s.
The vacant pharmacy property, covering more than half an acre, is located next to another vacant property that’s also for sale. That property touches the Rumford line.
The pharmacy property is located across the street from the Narragansett Park Plaza, a property spanning parts of Pawtucket and East Providence that the Carpionato Group is in the process of modernizing into a mixed residential and commercial development. There are several other development projects happening nearby.
It was the fall of 1957 when Simpson’s opened its store at 10 Newport Ave., after the space it had occupied for the previous 28 years, a landmark building at the intersection of Broadway and Exchange Street, was torn down to make way for the Pawtucket River Bridge approaches and the advance of Route 95.
The most recent owners, who are granddaughters of original owner Thomas Simpson, told The Breeze in 2019 that they were in no danger of closing down, despite what had happened in the industry. In the spring of last year, The Breeze reported on Simpson’s being on the frontlines of the COVID vaccination effort.
Nearly 20 years ago, Simpson’s transitioned away from a store loaded with cards, candy and other convenience items one might find at an old-time pharmacy, focusing instead on the pharmacy and medical products. It was in line with the trend of pharmacy giants such as CVS on being health hubs, said the owners in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.