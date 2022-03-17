SMITHFIELD – The top three winners for Smithfield High School’s Profiles in Courage Contest looked to politicians who showed courage while serving in public office, with the top winner submitting their essay to the national contest.
Last Wednesday, SHS recognized sophomores Henry Siravo and Olivia Martin and senior Dylan Mantovani for their essays in the Profiles in Courage contest.
The contest is modeled after the national contest, the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award, which looks for students to write about political courage by a U.S. elected official. It is a reflection of Kennedy’s book, “Profiles in Courage,” which told of eight U.S. senators who risked their careers as elected officials by embracing unpopular decisions for the greater good.
Essays had to be about an elected official who served during or after 1917, the year Kennedy was born, and had to include an analysis of the obstacles, risks and consequences associated with their courageous act.
National Honor Society counselor Vin Zibelli and Town Councilor David Tikoian worked together on the project. Tikoian, who supplied monetary prizes and plaques for each winner, said moments honoring students make the town and its schools proud. He said the gifts were a recognition for the students’ initiative and passion to do something outside of the classroom.
Winner Siravo took home a $100 gift certificate for his essay on Louisiana Gov. Huey Long, who helped get the state out of the Great Depression. Siravo said he was impressed by Long’s platform that challenged political establishments and pushed to raise taxes on the top 1 percent. Long was assassinated in 1935.
“I thought he was interesting and lived a crazy life,” Siravo said of his selection.
Siravo’s essay will be submitted to the national contest.
Runner-up Olivia Martin wrote a last-minute essay about Rep. David Cicilline after first writing an essay on Ruth Bader Ginsberg, the late Supreme Court justice. Martin said she scrapped her Ginsberg essay upon reconsideration that the position is appointed and not elected.
She opted to write about Cicilline, a man she said has his political morals while serving the state. Martin received a $75 gift certificate and a plaque.
Second runner-up Dylan Mantovani wrote about former U.S. Sen. Russ Feingold, who is the sole senator who voted against the Patriot Act, stating it infringed on citizens’ civil liberties.
Mantovani said Feingold’s decision was a controversial one and caught his eye. He said his actions were the epitome of a profile in courage.
“Despite people saying you’ll be (blamed) for terrorists, he held on to his beliefs that the (act) will tear away our civil liberties,” Mantovani said.
Mantovani received a $50 gift certificate. As a graduating senior, Mantovani is considering studying history in college, and planning to visit Scotland to check out his first choice school, the University of St. Andrews.
