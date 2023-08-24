NORTH SMITHFIELD – A grieving sister is asking town leaders to do something about two businesses that have been a focal point for police calls for many years.

In March, North Smithfield resident Jennifer Gilmore was found dead at Hilltop Inn on Eddie Dowling Highway. Police Chief Tim Lafferty said Tuesday that the medical examiner’s office relayed that her cause of death was an overdose, with fentanyl being one of the drugs found in her system.

A lot of UNSAVORY persons of ill repute that would definitely fail a drug test badly frequent these motels ... Neither motel is a suitable place for decent law abiding people ... CLOSE THEM DOWN!!!

Maybe it's time O'Hara and the TC take a stand and hold the hotel to its agreement or shut it down. Question is does the council or administrator have the guts to actually hold them accountable???

