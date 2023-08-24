NORTH SMITHFIELD – A grieving sister is asking town leaders to do something about two businesses that have been a focal point for police calls for many years.
In March, North Smithfield resident Jennifer Gilmore was found dead at Hilltop Inn on Eddie Dowling Highway. Police Chief Tim Lafferty said Tuesday that the medical examiner’s office relayed that her cause of death was an overdose, with fentanyl being one of the drugs found in her system.
Hilltop Inn as well as Travel’s Motor Inn across the street have been notorious for hundreds of calls to police over the years.
Christine Manor, sister of Gilmore and a Georgia resident, stood before the Town Council Monday to ask for Hilltop Inn and Traveler’s Motor Inn’s licenses to be revoked from further operating in the town.
“These two businesses have knowingly preyed on the community for many years,” she said.
“They prey on the most desperate and vulnerable in North Smithfield and surrounding communities,” she said.
In 2016, it was reported that former council members approved operating licenses for both locations on three conditions, noting that security systems would have to be updated, staff at both hotels would need to document identification numbers and car license plates, as well as be liable to maintain a “Do Not Rent” list to make sure people who cause problems aren’t allowed to stay on the property again.
“Not only did they fail to do so, they actively profited from their lack of compliance,” said Manor. “For example, the alcohol outreach program houses many recovering addicts there.”
Hotel representatives did not return a call for comment this week.
In May, it was announced that Community Care Alliance, a nonprofit organization in Woonsocket, would open new shelter locations to include Hilltop Inn as well as Traveler’s. Safe Haven, another nonprofit housing people at the hotels over the years, has also been a place that has housed the homeless and recovery addicts. According to Manor, the hotels have been the location for sex workers as well as drug addicts to congregate..
“It hinders their recovery, and any possible chance at recovery,” said Manor.
Lafferty told The Breeze that the town has a good relationship with the hotel owners, and he would hate to say or put the businesses into a box that only drug-addicted people stay there. He said that currently, officers patrol regularly in that area and have delivered Christmas presents and brought people to Walmart for food.
“We do the best we can,” said Lafferty.
Gilmore’s sister created a campaign on change.org to shut down Hilltop, and said that it should have been shut down a long time ago due to hazardous conditions.
“It’s been 20 years since this has been going on, it’s time to revoke their license,” she said.
Councilor Claire O’Hara said that though Hilltop has been there a long time, it’s been a major problem for residents and people in the surrounding area, including the Police Department.
“I hate to say that maybe this is the nail in their coffin,” she said.
A lot of UNSAVORY persons of ill repute that would definitely fail a drug test badly frequent these motels ... Neither motel is a suitable place for decent law abiding people ... CLOSE THEM DOWN!!!
Maybe it's time O'Hara and the TC take a stand and hold the hotel to its agreement or shut it down. Question is does the council or administrator have the guts to actually hold them accountable???
