LINCOLN – Jessica Vincent, Whitney Tondreau and Robynne Vieira, sisters and owners of Blackstone Quilting Company, say they have no regrets about jumping into the void left by Ryco’s Creative Sewing departure a year ago, despite the challenges.
“We’ve always been a crafty family,” said Tondreau, who credits their grandmother, Elsie, with teaching them how to knit, crochet, cross stitch and quilt. In 2019, Elise died at 101 years old. Tondreau turned to piece-quilting “as a form of therapy,” and became even more passionate about crafting.
When the sisters heard Ryco’s was closing, Vincent said they “took it as a sign that we needed to fill the void created in the community,” and opened Blackstone Quilting Company on Jan. 22, 2022. Last week they celebrated one year in business.
The sisters said they knew opening a small family business was a risk, but they were always confident in their decision. They said they never doubted their ability to work together harmoniously, with each sister providing a different skill but the same passion.
The biggest obstacle Blackstone Quilting Co. faced in their first year was getting inventory in, with many logistical and shipping issues that they had no control over, but eventually they were able to fully stock their shelves.
Blackstone Quilting Co. inherited Ryco’s customer base, plus more, with the pandemic inspiring people to craft and take up new hobbies, such as sewing and quilting.
“There is such a huge community of quilters, but not very many quilt shops,” said Vincent.
After getting more involved with the sewing and quilting community over the last year, the sisters said they “have discovered the guilds and how dedicated they are to serving charities and creating meaningful bonds with one another over their love of quilting,” and that they are thankful Blackstone Quilting Co. has been welcomed into such a friendly community.
Besides being in Ryco’s old location at 25 Carrington St., Tondreau said long-arm quilting helped to jumpstart their business. In addition to long-arm quilting and selling fabrics, Blackstone Quilting Co. sells templates and kits, and offers a variety of classes. In the classes, customers of all skill levels can learn to sew, make bags, vests, quilts, use the long-arm machine and more.
Vincent and Tondreau said customers express their gratitude on a daily basis. They said they find people are becoming more and more interested in in-person experiences, and want to encourage the younger generations to sew and quilt.
“One of the most important parts of our business is to inspire creativity and help our customers start or finish a project,” said Vincent.
They emphasized their mission of creating a welcoming environment where people can feel comfortable asking for help, even if they’ve never sewn or quilted before.
For an event last Saturday, the sisters thanked everyone for their support over the past year, saying they have a lot of exciting projects, classes and events planned over the coming year.
