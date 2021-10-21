CUMBERLAND – Six years after U.S. Navy Korean War veteran and retired town employee Stanley “Stosh” Stowik was found murdered in his home, police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but are saying again that they still believe they know who committed the crime.
Police Chief John Desmarais said Lt. Pete Sweet continues to actively work the case, as he’s done for years, getting advice and frequently going over the case with another law enforcement agency.
Desmarais was asked this week if he has actual hope that someone will ever be prosecuted in the murder, and he expressed a similar sentiment as in the past.
“Yes, I do have much hope,” he told The Breeze. Police “have to be careful,” to “make sure we get it right,” he said. “You only get one shot at this. If we end up charging someone, and they’re not guilty, that’s the end of it, we can’t charge them again.”
Asked about the continued lack of a conclusion or even seeming progress in the case, Mayor Jeff Mutter said he wants “to be sensitive to a police investigation and all that goes into that, but we also need to be sensitive to the family that was impacted by that event.” He acknowledged “some tension between those two sensitivities,” and one “can’t discount either one of them.”
Mutter said he had a conversation in the last year with a couple members of the Police Department. As the town’s public safety director, Mutter said he also made a request for the Stowik case file, but police denied that request citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.
“I have sought information from the police and was not able to (get it). I wanted to see the file of the case, and I was not able to do that based on an ongoing investigation,” he said. “I was unable to see it.”
Mutter said he had a couple of conversations with police about the case and ultimately spoke about it with Sweet.
“I did not get the type of treatment and closure I would expect to get,” he said.
Mutter said he and his own family had a similar situation to what the Stowik family has gone through, “and I know how it feels to be on the other side of that, so we can’t discount that. Whatever we can tell them, we need to tell them. If it’s a situation that we’re no closer to formal proceedings, I think we owe it to the family to tell them.”
Once known as the mayor of Indiana Avenue, Stowik, 80, was killed in his home on Oct. 10, 2015, in what police described as targeted homicidal violence.
Family members have suggested that they believe the case was botched from the beginning.
Desmarais was asked by then-WPRI TV reporter Perry Russom shortly after the killing why police were still investigating in the home three and four days after the murder took place. Russom reported that interviews were conducted on Sunday and Monday after the killing on Saturday, and State Police didn’t become involved until Tuesday, when a cause of death still hadn’t been revealed.
“Is that normal for this type of investigation?” he asked the chief.
“We want to make sure we’re thorough,” Desmarais responded then, saying police didn’t want to hurt their investigation with any information released.
A family member who asked to remain anonymous this week said that someone outside their family reached out on their own to national media personalities including Nancy Grace to try to generate more interest in the case.
“It shows people in this town care and also want answers,” said the family member. “The chief has not released any details as to his cause of death, so the family still suffers with that. We do know that they had searched with metal detectors, so that is disturbing.”
The relative said they want to know why police waited until Tuesday “to decide it was a crime scene.”
“It was Columbus Day weekend, but murders shouldn’t have to wait for a long weekend to end,” they said.
“I’m tired of the so-called secrecy around the case. It’s just harder on all of us. It’s unfair to not at least know how he died, nothing but pacify this family with repeated rhetoric such as ‘ongoing investigation,’” said the family member.
Police said immediately after the murder that Stowik was specifically targeted and that others in the area were not in danger.
“There’s no need to be concerned,” Desmarais said, “but don’t be afraid. We don’t have a mass murderer on the loose.”
Stowik, a former member of the VFW Post 14 in Cumberland, left six children at the time of his death. He was living alone when his children asked police for a well-being check and his body was found.
Stowik’s children previously posted a $10,000 reward for information leading to the killer’s arrest.
Desmarais was asked two years ago this month whether police were any closer to an arrest of the man they originally referred to as a suspect and later called a person of interest, William Donnelly, and he said at that point that they were, but he couldn’t comment on any other information.
The Breeze had reported 10 months earlier that police had added Stowik’s murder to the state’s cold case playing card deck. Desmarais this week reiterated that police put Stowik’s name on a cold case card because they were hoping to get people to talk if they knew about his murder, not because it had gone cold in the traditional sense.
Police have an obligation to prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt, said the chief, making sure they’ve met the standard of proof in charging a suspect. There are many crimes where police have a person of interest, he said, but can’t prove a case against them beyond a reasonable doubt.
Donnelly, Stowik’s neighbor at the time of the murder who has since moved out of the home, was convicted in 1982 of murdering his supervisor at AAA Surgical Supply in Providence. He was released in 1988, only a third of the way through an 18-year sentence, after it was learned that defense attorneys hadn’t been advised about a psychiatric report listing him as insane. He was released after a psychiatrist declared him rehabilitated. Donnelly was found guilty in 1983 of embezzling $1,700 from a Smithfield gas station he was working at.
Desmarais confirmed this week that Donnelly is still the only person of interest in the case.
In the course of the early Stowik investigation, police found that Donnelly had made a fraudulent purchase with someone else’s credit card in spending $250 to buy a chainsaw at Lowe’s. Police confirmed that the credit card didn’t belong to Stowik.
The Valley Breeze is committed to keeping quality news stories like this one free to our readers. Visit valleybreeze.com/support to see how you can be part of this effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.