WOONSOCKET – Madison Skeldon and Emily Jalette have been named valedictorian and salutatorian for the Beacon Charter High School of the Arts.
Jalette trailed Skeldon’s grade point average by only .006. The two found out their finishing places at their senior breakfast on April 28, surrounded by family and friends.
Skeldon told The Breeze she instantly fell in love with Beacon’s “vibrant, artsy community” after attending Founders Academy, and felt empowered to pursue her passions for music and academics.
Skeldon, daughter of Michael and Sonia Skeldon of Burrillville, studied theater arts at Beacon and spent her senior year studying at the Community College of Rhode Island as part of the Running Start program. She played basketball for Burrillville High School, was a three-time All-State classical guitarist, and had a featured role in Beacon’s production of “Clue” during her senior year.
Skeldon also composed the entire score for Beacon’s production of “She Kills Monsters” as a sophomore. She accomplished all of this while pursuing her career as a singer and songwriter, putting out 14 original tracks in the last few years and performing at local venues. The 14 songs, according to Skeldon, have received more than a million streams.
“Music gives me life,” she said.
Though the graduating class at times had minimal high school experiences, Skeldon said she and her friends made the most of what they had. During the pandemic, she also taught volunteer piano lessons.
After graduating high school, Skeldon will attend Hofstra University to study music business where she will be part of the Rabinowitz Honors College.
“I hope to obtain a job working for a record label or music streaming service,” she said. She said she hopes to be able to discover, market and manage artists, and even perhaps become one herself.
“The music industry is a difficult one to break into. However, I believe that I have the passion and drive necessary to do so,” she said (visit maddieskeldon.com).
Jalette told The Breeze she came to Beacon for a fresh start after a time in middle school that was not ideal.
“My parents, knowing I had a love for baking, enrolled me at Founders. And I can say with certainty that it was the best choice they ever made,” she said.
Jalette, daughter of Liane and Bob Jalette of North Smithfield, studied culinary arts at Beacon, and she told The Breeze that she always had a love for baking.
“When I was in elementary school, I’d watch ‘Cupcake Wars’ and the ‘Kids Baking Championship’ for as long as I could before doing homework. Not long after, I began baking myself,” she said, which included trying new recipes out on TikTok.
Jalette was announced as Culinary Student Artist of the Year in 2022. She spent her senior year participating in the Community College of Rhode Island’s Running Start program while balancing working close to 30 hours a week.
After graduation, Jalette will attend Endicott College majoring in hospitality management with a concentration in restaurant management.
Jalette said she thinks it’s “pretty incredible” that all of her friends were able to make into Beacon’s top five students. Like Skeldon, she said, though COVID affected a lot of their experience, Beacon “saved my life.”
“I came to this school system in a bad place, and I’m filled with gratitude for everyone to leave in a much better place both mentally and academically,” she said.
