PAWTUCKET – St. Raphael Academy recently named Cooper Skenyon as their valedictorian and Ethan Wright as salutatorian for the Class of 2023.
Skenyon is the son of Sean Skenyon and Jill Proulx. This year, he took three AP courses. His coursework includes AP physics, AP literature, creative writing, and history of film.
“My favorite class that I’ve taken this year is creative writing,” he said. “It’s been awesome, a very good outlet.”
Along with his schoolwork, Skenyon is active as editor-in-chief of the school newspaper and participates in theater and dance, enjoying lyrical dance style.
Outside of school, Skenyon participates in martial arts, specifically Taekwondo, where he earned his two-degree black belt. He is also a fan of Dungeons and Dragons.
He said his favorite memory at St. Ray’s is from his freshman year.
“It was spirit week, which is a big build-up to the homecoming game, with all sorts of competition and the homecoming game and dance,” he said. “At the end of week, we went on a walk-a-thon and at that point, I was still finding my footing at Saints, but what that event represented for me was finding my people. I made a lot of friends and got to know a lot of people on a more personal level.”
Skenyon said his most challenging time at St. Ray’s was with virtual learning during the pandemic. Next year, Skenyon will be attending Harvard University to study international relations. He also applied to Providence College and Brandeis University.
To the students who will remain at St. Ray’s, Skenyon’s advice is to go beyond academics.
“The biggest thing for any student at St. Rays to remember is to go above and beyond participating in academics and make the most of the social, artistic, or athletic aspects,” he said. “Find your place at St. Ray’s and make the most of it.”
This year, Ethan Wright said he challenged himself to take courses that would expand his horizons. Those classes included AP psychology, computer programming, creative writing, and statistics and probability. He said his favorite is AP psychology but it won’t be the subject he majors in at college.
At school, Wright has participated in archery club and tabletop as well as bowling and chess club. When he’s not at school, he is spending time with his friends or calling them on the phone. He also spends his time playing video games or watching YouTube and livestreams
Wright, son of Joshua and Jennifer Wright, will be attending Worcester Polytechnic Institute to major in computer science and interactive media and game design.
“It’s been a huge interest of mine on how video games are constructed and the logic behind them and the creativity,” he said. “I want to do that — I want to give other people that same happiness that I feel whenever I analyze a game.”
Finding out he was salutatorian was a bit of a chaotic moment for Wright, since he wasn’t sure which event he was supposed to attend but it registered for him once it was all figured out. His favorite memory from his time at St. Ray’s was homecoming during his freshman year. As a new student, he found himself feeling nervous since it was the first major school event he went to but it all worked out in his favor. “I found like three people, two of which are very close to me, and I’m very happy for that experience of finding people that accept me without regard,” he said.
Wright said his most challenging experience at St. Ray’s was when he took an AP chemistry course, which had a lot of material that was difficult to grasp.
“I did manage to pull through and just barely got a 90 average. It was a fun class though, loved the teacher and the students,” he said. For his classmates that he is leaving behind at St. Ray’s, Wright advises them to look to one another authentically.
“I would want them to dig deeper and explore what lies beneath the shell of a person. I know that sounds cliché, but there’s friends that I have that after knowing them for a while, and after a year of knowing them, I’ve found their true personality and it was so enriching.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.