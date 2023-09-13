PAWTUCKET – Skypath Security Inc. announces its partnership with the city to deploy its Innovative Mobile Defense Platform.
The technology, built on a military-grade platform, protects children in Pawtucket’s schools and ensures the safety of people in public buildings from active shooters and other potential hazards, states a release. The platform offers a situational awareness con-ops platform for the city’s first responders, empowering them with critical information during emergency situations, according to the release.
The platform incorporates military-grade technology designed to provide comprehensive security measures and enhance situational awareness for schools and first responders. The city will be able to respond more effectively to potential emergencies, allowing for swift and coordinated actions when faced with critical situations, states the news release.
One of the key features of the Skypath Mobile Defense Platform is its ability to detect and respond to active shooter incidents, offering real-time threat detection and rapid notification capabilities. By leveraging sophisticated sensor networks and advanced analytics, the platform enables authorities to proactively identify potential threats and implement immediate countermeasures, reducing response times and minimizing the impact of such incidents, according to the company.
In addition to school safety, the platform will extend its protection to public buildings. The city is aiming to create a secure environment for residents and visitors, fostering a sense of safety and well-being.
The platform provides real-time data feeds, incident tracking, and enhanced communication capabilities, enabling rapid and effective decision-making during emergencies.
Mayor Donald Grebien expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “The safety and security of our community is of utmost importance to us. Partnering with Skypath Security Inc. allows us to leverage their innovative technology and expertise to protect our schools and public buildings effectively.”
