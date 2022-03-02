PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket School Department is looking for yet another candidate to fill the position of principal at Slater Middle School, and School Committee members are torn about whether they should find the root cause for why there’s been such high turnover at the school before using an online platform to solicit applications.
Mike Cordeiro, who started in 2019, was the most recent principal to leave the school, one of several to walk the halls there over the past few years.
Supt. Cheryl McWilliams brought the topic of searching for a new principal to the school committee during a meeting on Feb. 17, recommending using New England School Development Council to assist in finding a new principal. NESDEC is a private, non-profit educational organization focusing on planning and management, executive searches, professional development, legal services and other areas.
During the meeting, Pawtucket School Committee Chairwoman Erin Dube and committee member Stephen Larbi agreed with McWilliams on conducting a larger search for the position through NESDEC. Committee members Kim Grant, Joseph Knight, Joanne Bonollo, Jay Charbonneau and Roberto Moreno disagreed on using an organization to conduct the candidate search, saying that they believe it’s necessary to find out why there has been such high turnover at the school.
Ultimately, the committee decided 5-2 to table the decision on using NESDEC due to concerns that they did not have sufficient time to see if a search using the traditional methods would yield a strong candidate pool.
“There has been turnover in principals at Slater for various reasons, and this frequent turnover can lead to difficulties in establishing strong routines for students and can make team-building difficult,” Dube said. “I do believe that at this time, trying a different strategy and casting a wider net through active recruiting would be a good idea to find a candidate who will be a leader at Slater for a longer stretch.”
Larbi said using NESDEC would increase diversity in the candidate pool, and that surrounding districts have employed this strategy.
Grant said she believes the committee needs more time to figure out why another principal was leaving Slater Middle School.
“When it comes to anything with our schools, staff, and students, when you have turnover of administration in a particular school, it’s a concern. You want to have stability for the students and you haven’t really had that over there. I think we need to find out why,” Grant said. “I think we need to get to the bottom of it and figure it out before we start pulling people from all over to take a position when we don’t really know what we need.”
Dube said that she was voting against tabling the decision because it’s urgent to fill the position.
She said she respected the views of the other committee members and thought that they made some strong points about allowing time for a search to move forward before determining whether a consultant should be brought in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.