NORTH SMITHFIELD – Slatersville Congregational Church has welcomed the Rev. Linda Hartley as its interim minister while searching for a settled minister to be with the congregation long term.
Hartley began working with Slatersville Congregational Church at the end of September. While it is unknown how long she will stay with the church, she told The Breeze this week that it will be for less than two years.
As the interim minister, Hartley gives the Sunday message to the congregation, takes care of administrative work and pastoral care and aids the board as they search for a settled minister. Hartley stated that she went through specialized training to learn how to best aid the church as an interim minister.
“I have a certificate in interim ministry to deal with issues that come up during this time and work with churches to develop a profile so that they can find the next pastor for the church who is a good match and whose skills and gifts match with what the church is looking for as they move forward,” she said.
Hartley will be advising the search committee, made up of members of the church, on finding a new pastor and plans to begin that process after the holiday season is over. So far, she said, she has been enjoying her time at the church and is looking forward to spending more time getting to know everyone.
“I like it, it’s wonderful, it’s a really warm and welcoming congregation,” Hartley said. “They have extended me quite a bit of grace during this time as I have been moving and starting here.”
Slatersville Congregational Church, she added, has reopened for Sunday services that are held in person at 10 a.m.
“We do have recommendations to wear masks when you are up and walking around out of your seat, and we have windows open in the sanctuary, which is getting a little chilly, but we need air circulation,” Hartley said. “It’s all fluid, we don’t know what is going to happen with COVID, especially during the winter months.”
Prior to coming to Slatersville Congregational Church, Hartley worked at several churches throughout New England, including in Vermont, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
Born and raised in California, she moved to New Jersey to attend Rutgers University for her doctorate after she studied political science and economics as an undergraduate student. After graduating, she taught in colleges as an adjunct professor until she felt a calling towards ministry in 2012. At the time, she was working as an adjunct professor at Rhode Island College.
Hartley said her calling toward ministry came to her during her baptism. She stated she had grown up in a denomination where there were no ministers, so she never thought of herself as one.
“I had left that denomination and I started attending the congregational church near my house in East Providence, and all of a sudden I felt this sense that I needed to be baptized, because I hadn’t been baptized, that wasn’t something we had done,” she recalled. “At that point, all of a sudden there was just this awakening to this idea that I needed to go into ministry.”
Her minister at the church she was attending had graduated from Andover Newton Theological School in Massachusetts and began talking with her about it, she said.
“That summer I thought, well, I need to figure out what this is actually about,” she said. “I found a B&B in Newton, stayed there for three days, and went over to the campus and sat in the Wilson Chapel. I sat there for hours on end for several days and realized that not only was I called to ministry, but I needed to go there and pursue it.”
Hartley said she decided to enroll in 2013 and studied part-time so she could still work at Rhode Island College. After her first semester, she said, she decided to apply for the Master of Divinity Program. She was accepted and was offered the presidential scholarship that covered her entire tuition, but only if she was a full-time student.
“If I’m going to do this, I might as well go all in,” Hartley said she told herself. She began living on campus in the dorms where there were many other women like her who were pursuing ministry as their second career later in life.
“It was wonderful, it was a wonderful community, a lot of middle-aged women like me living in the building like me, and I loved it,” Hartley said. “I loved the classes and I loved the people.”
Hartley said that since graduating, she has been very fortunate to have worked in nice churches where she has been able to grow as a minister. Prior to coming to North Smithfield, she served at a church in Barrington.
The church plans to select a permanent minister within the next two years. The Rev. Eileen Morris, longtime former pastor at Slatersville Congregational Church, retired in July.
