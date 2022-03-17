NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Slatersville Congregational Church, 25 Greene St., will be hosting a prayer service for the citizens of Ukraine on Tuesday, March 22, at 7 p.m.
A former resident will be speaking about the Ukrainian situation from a personal perspective. All are welcome.
