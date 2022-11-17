NORTH SMITHFIELD – Rosina Ellen Marsh’s code has finally been solved, says Al Menard.
Menard, a member of the North Smithfield Heritage Association who’s been desperately trying to find someone to crack the code of the “Slatersville Hat Girl,” told The Breeze back in September that upon organizing the town’s archives, he came across a collection of files from Metcalf Marsh, a historical figure from North Smithfield.
Rosina, the daughter of Marsh, left a series of six diaries with her father’s files that Menard also came across in which some were written in sporadic coded language.
“I was researching one of my ancestors who lived in North Smithfield and came across the Heritage Association’s website,” said Jennifer Brouillard, of Lincoln.
Marsh has become known as the Slatersville Hat Girl because she worked in the Knowlton Hat Factory Factor in Upton, Mass.
Brouillard, who lived in North Smithfield up until she was 12 years old, moved to Lincoln and works as a senior writer and editor for marketing and copy at Johnson & Wales University. She said she was inspired to delve further into her family history after the release of “Slatersville: America’s First Mill Village,” directed by resident and documentary maker Christian de Rezendes.
Brouillard said that upon coming across Marsh’s diary entries, which had already been worked on somewhat by the Heritage Association, she noticed that they were written around the same time her three times great aunt was living in North Smithfield.
“So I’m like, oh, I want to find out if my relative is in here,” said Brouillard. As the Heritage Association had already come up with the name of Marsh’s brother, also named Metcalf, she noticed that in Marsh’s code, both the T and E were switched with another. It also happened with the letters A, I, O, and U in her words, as the letters were also switched around. This represented a vowel cipher, where vowels are substituted for other letters.
“It definitely gives an interesting take into how they viewed things at that time,” said Brouillard, who wasn’t able to find a reference to her relative.
She noted that so far, she has decoded an entry where Marsh wrote that her grandmother died a year before that day, as well as the fact that an 11-year-old boy was living with her family at the time and that he might have been expelled from school.
“I think (she did it) to protect her family. I was thinking, well, maybe she didn’t want him to come across (that) she was writing about him,” said Brouillard.
She said there was also a hair removal recipe written in code, something Marsh could have learned because her father was a doctor.
Brouillard says she will continue to solve the remaining code in the diaries with other membrers of the North Smithfield Heritage Association.
