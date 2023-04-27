CUMBERLAND – Christian de Rezendes submitted “Slatersville: America’s First Mill Village” for Emmy consideration in January, and then the wait began.
Three months later, de Rezendes says he’s already received more than enough validation for the historical documentary series after hearing back that it’s one of several nominations for best documentary and one of two up for music composition. A win would just be icing on the cake.
“We were very fortunate that it stood out,” he told The Breeze.
Seeing a series on a mill village nominated against ones on big topics such as Sandy Hook, another on Haiti, and another on the Holocaust is very humbling, he said.
“It was very much like, wow,” he said. “I’m humbled and happy to even be in that company.”
Most of the other nominees in the New England chapter of the Emmys are from TV news stations, noted the North Smithfield filmmaker of Breaking Branches Pictures, and everyone will learn whether they won during a ceremony on June 10.
Most of the music in “Slatersville” is original, from Stephen Gilbane, a man de Rezendes met while doing work in Massachusetts, but whose mom is from North Smithfield and whose dad worked as a supervisor at Glenark Mills.
The Breeze reported last August on the pending premiere of the 11-episode miniseries on Rhode Island PBS after 10 years in the making. The making of season one included interviews of 140 people, 13,000 scanned photos from around the world, and numerous documents that historians had never seen. The series features letters between members of the Slater family, including the backstory on the sale of Slatersville Village by the Slaters to James Hooper.
The plan from de Rezendes and Candace Smith to incorporate the series into a local history curriculum is going well, said de Rezendes, with another meeting on that initiative planned for this week.
Smith, who has a writing and education background and grew up in North Smithfield, appears in the film with her late father Carlton Pipping.
According to de Rezendes, season two of “Slatersville” is now in heavy production, and he’s hoping to have it ready sometime next year. He and his team are editing six episodes across this year, and fundraising as they go.
