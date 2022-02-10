NORTH SMITHFIELD – On Tuesday, the U.S. Congress approved legislation to name the U.S. postal facility located at 42 Main St. in Slatersville, as the “Specialist Matthew R. Turcotte Post Office.” Turcotte, of North Smithfield, was killed in August of 2017 during a live-ammunition training exercise at Fort Carson in Colorado while serving with the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team of the 4th Infantry Division.
After the bill is signed into law by President Biden, the U.S. Postal Service, the Congressional Delegation, and Slatersville officials will schedule a special ceremony and plaque dedication this spring.
Matthew Turcotte is buried at Inman Family Cemetery in Burrillville. He is survived by his widow, Megan, his parents, Raymond and Liza, his sisters, Kayla and Paige, and an extended family of loved ones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.