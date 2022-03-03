NORTH SMITHFIELD – President Biden has signed a bill into law naming the U.S. post office located at 42 Main St. in Slatersville as the “Specialist Matthew R. Turcotte Post Office.”
Turcotte, of North Smithfield, was killed in August 2017 during a live-ammunition training exercise at Fort Carson, Colo. while serving with the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team of the 4th Infantry Division.
This multi-year process culminated in the bill’s approval by Congress earlier this month, and was signed by Biden on Feb. 23.
“My family and myself are extremely happy, the tears are flowing,” Turcotte’s sister, Kayla, told The Breeze. “This means so much to my family that this is happening, finally happening.”
Turcotte was a lifelong resident of North Smithfield. He enlisted in the U.S. Army while attending North Smithfield High School where he was a co-captain on the football team. After graduating from NSHS in 2015, he reported for basic training at Fort Benning in Georgia and began his military career.
“He was an amazing young man who accomplished so much in such little time in the 20 years of his life,” his sister said.
Turcotte was 20 years old when he was killed during a training accident on Aug. 23, 2017. During his time in the military, he deployed overseas once, to Kosovo.
The awards Spc. Turcotte gathered for his service include the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Ribbon and NATO Medal.
“He’s our superhero and he will always be our superhero,” his sister said.
The bill was authored by U.S. Senator Jack Reed and cosponsored by Senator Sheldon Whitehouse in the Senate and authored in the House by Congressman David Cicilline and cosponsored by Congressman Jim Langevin.
“We are forever grateful for Matthew’s service and sacrifice for our country,” said Senators Reed, Whitehouse, Langevin, and Cicilline in a joint statement.
Matthew Turcotte is buried at Inman Family Cemetery in Burrillville. He is survived by his widow, Megan, his parents, Raymond and Liza, his sisters, Kayla and Paige, and an extended family of loved ones.
His sister Kayla added that she’s so glad that Rhode Island picked him, out of everyone, to have his name put on a federal building.
There will be a special ceremony and plaque dedication scheduled later this spring to commemorate the renaming.
