NORTH SMITHFIELD – Local filmmaker Christian de Rezendes says he’s a bit blown away at the thought that his 11-episode miniseries “Slatersville: America’s First Mill Village” is finally set to premiere on Rhode Island PBS.
Ten years is a long time to work on something, de Rezendes, of Breaking Branches Pictures, told The Breeze, but he needed every bit of it to explore the rich history of the Slaters and their mills.
The trailer for the production premiered on Aug. 11 at the Old Slater Mill National Historic Landmark in Pawtucket, and can now be viewed at www.firstmillvillage.com.
The work by de Rezendes and his team involved scanning more than 13,000 images from around the world, reviewing documents that historians had never seen, and recapturing films that had been locked away and needed to be rescued digitally.
Of the 140 people interviewed for the series, 26 have died, including one of his best interviews, a 100-year-old woman interviewed in 2013. When you hear about someone who once needed to borrow a horse to go on a date, said de Rezendes, there’s no choice but to interview that person.
Much of that previously undiscovered history would likely have been lost if not for the extensive interviews conducted with those on the 20th-century end of the story, he said. There was a treasure trove of letters between members of the Slater family, shedding all kinds of light on who they were from the 1890s to the 1920s and the backstory before the sale of Slatersville Village by the Slaters to James Hooper in 1900. History, he said, had literally been stuffed in a drawer before he found it and brought it to the screen.
“I’m nowhere near the same person I was when I started,” he said, adding that the entire journey has been humbling.
It was the deep discoveries along the way that led him to turn this into a documentary series, said de Rezendes.
He said there’s been a tremendous response to the release of his series, with much anticipation from North Smithfield residents and fans of history near and far.
“Slatersville” was completed for an “extraordinarily low amount of money for its size,” said de Rezendes, funded through grants, corporate sponsorships and donations. They’re about to deliver the first season, he said, and the second season is now halfway edited.
Here are the upcoming episodes for season one:
• Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. — Episode 1: The Mental Smugglers (57 minutes)
• Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. — Episode 2: Controlling No Man’s Land (57 minutes)
• Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. — Episode 3: The Great Change (57 minutes)
“Over several episodes, ‘Slatersville’ will take the audience on an enriching journey from the early days of the Slater family era to the influence of the Kendall Company’s ownership and the saving of the Slatersville Mill 200 years after the founding of the village,” states a promotion for the film.
