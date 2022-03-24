NORTH SMITHFIELD – Finding health care has been a challenge for communities and their furry friends alike in the past few years, but with the Slatersville Veterinary Clinic, Dr. Suzanne Scott is bringing new opportunities for care to North Smithfield.
Slatersville Veterinary Clinic will be opening in April, or by early May at the very latest, according to Scott, in Slatersville Plaza where Mastery Martial Arts once lived. The clinic is conveniently located next door to a pet grooming business, and Scott has known the owners for years. While she hadn’t been scoping out this location originally, she grabbed it as soon as she found out that the previous tenant wasn’t renewing their lease, she said.
Scott and her family have been in North Smithfield for more than a decade, and they live practically around the corner from the clinic, she told The Breeze. She has three children, one in each of the North Smithfield schools, and her husband, Josh Thibeault, is a Scout troop leader and also an involved member of the community. Although she had been practicing at West Greenwich Animal Hospital for the past 15 years, she said that she was looking to move her work closer to home since before the pandemic even began.
“When I left West Greenwich I was either going to be my own boss or leave veterinary medicine entirely,” Scott said, adding that when it became clear her previous clinic wasn’t in the position to let her buy into the business, she knew it was time to move on to the next opportunity. She saw the need for more animal care facilities in northern Rhode Island, and wanted to shorten her commute. As her children start to have more events in the evening again, she added, she wants the freedom to adjust her hours.
Scott characterizes her style of care by her complete and compassionate diagnostics, with both the client and patient in mind.
“It’s important to answer all the questions and offer a lot of different options,” Scott said. “The clients that follow me, it tends to be because I say, ‘We could do all these diagnostics tests and give the gold standard of care, or we could start more conservatively and take steps from there.’” She takes care to not push clients into something they may not be comfortable with, and affirmed that clients know their animals better than she does.
Although Scott hopes that some of her previous patients at West Greenwich will follow her back to Slatersville, she understands the commute is hard. When she left, past clients sent her off with well-wishes and kind words, both in-person and online. One woman posted that her dog would miss Scott, which Scott said moved her.
“That’s when it really hit me,” Scott explained, that she would be leaving other much-loved patients behind. Still, she’s excited at this new chapter and getting to know the animals in the area.
Slatersville Veterinary Clinic will offer wellness checks and puppy appointments, and leave a few slots open every day for same-day appointments. Scott plans to provide care for dogs and cats, but doesn’t generally see exotic animals. The clinic won’t be equipped for emergency appointments, either, but they will be able to do x-rays, bloodwork, dental procedures, ultrasounds, and routine surgeries.
To be added to the waitlist, call 401-363-0500 or email suzanne@slatersvillevet.com. Updates on construction and opening day can be found on their Facebook page, Slatersville Veterinary Clinic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.