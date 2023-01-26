SMITHFIELD – Thirteen cases of bullying have been reported and investigated in Smithfield public schools since the start of the school year, with five found to be confirmed instances of bullying, according to Assistant Supt. Sara Monaco.
Monaco says bullying rates are similar to previous years, which saw 21 incidents of bullying investigated in 2018-2019 and 14 found to be bullying, and 21 incidents in 2020-2021 with 11 found to be bullying.
In 2019-2020, the district investigated 10 incidents, finding six to be bullying. In 2020-2021, six incidents were reported to the district, and two of them were found to be bullying.
Bullying rates during the pandemic should not be compared, said Monaco, as students weren’t in school and had fewer structured activities. Monaco said there was a drastic decrease in the number of bullying incidents during the pandemic.
Reports are created biannually and presented to the School Committee, said Monaco. Should this year’s bullying incidents continue at this rate and double, there will be five more reported incidents, or “a slight increase” over previous years.
Monaco said the district is grateful that people feel comfortable enough to report incidents to the school, whether it ends up being determined to be bullying or not.
“I think it’s good so we are able to get wind of it and resolve it before any additional conflicts occur,” she said.
Due to confidentiality issues, Monaco is the only administrator outside of the principals who is allowed to see bullying reports and incidents.
“It is important to remember that no matter what, whether it’s found to be bullying or not, it is addressed and addressed fully because sometimes it is a case of peer conflict that needs to be mediated before it goes to the next level,” she said.
Monaco said she could not give breakdowns on what type of bullying when asked whether incidents were online or physical threats. She said there is a fine line between bullying and harassment, and the district doesn’t want students to experience either.
“To solve a problem, you’ve got to know what’s what,” said Richard Iannitelli, chairperson of the School Committee.
According to the Smithfield Public Schools website, bullying and harassment are taken seriously by the faculty and staff, and the district recommends contacting the school principal or student counselor. Bullying and cyberbullying are defined on the website, which encourages anyone to report unkind behavior, a step staff say can often can prevent bullying.
“Bullying is a frequently used word, with many different definitions,” states the site. “Sometimes what is initially reported as bullying is more appropriately classified as a social conflict or unkind behavior, which nonetheless should be addressed but does not rise to the level of bullying.”
Bullying means the use by one or more students of a written, verbal or electronic expression or a physical act or gesture or combination of those directed at a student that causes physical or emotional harm to the student or their property, places the student in reasonable fear of harm to himself/herself or their property, creates an intimidating, threatening, hostile or abusive educational environment for the student, infringes on the right of a student to participate in school activities, or materially and substantially disrupts the education process or orderly operation of the school.
