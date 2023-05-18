One might not think that a small animal could help alleviate stress. But when I purchased a small Roborovski hamster six years ago, I came to realize that small animals, like hamsters, can end up becoming your best friend, just like dogs or cats.
The Roborovski hamster, also known as the desert hamster, Robo dwarf hamster, or simply dwarf hamster, is one of the smallest hamsters known to exist. Their size can range up to .70 to .90 ounces and just fit in the palm of your hand.
In 2017, when I got my first robo I named him Nut. In the time that I owned Nut, I found that he became a powerful distraction from the stress I was experiencing during my first year of college. Nut could also help alleviate some of the homesickness and loneliness I was feeling, automatically boosting my mood when I would take him out of his cage to run around in my arms.
Dogs and cats weren’t allowed in the dorms. I attended Roger Williams University my first year of college before transferring, and in the meantime I could get away with having a hamster. Nut was also inexpensive enough for me, as I was only working a part-time job at the time.
According to Petco manager Lisa Martinez, small animals can range anywhere from $20 to $50, with guinea pigs costing at the most at around $70. Martinez said that hamsters in particular are convenient in terms of space, and they’re also not a big responsibility.
“They’re very personable and have different personalities,” she said.
When Nut died, I was devastated. No matter what kind of pet it is, having an animal in your life just makes you a better human. For four years, I went without having a hamster until I decided it was time to get another one. I named him Teddy, as his complexion and fur reminds me much of a teddy bear. Although he isn’t as loving as Nut was, he has his own personality and I love that about him.
A member of a Facebook group titled Hamster Care Uncensored that has more than 9,000 members commented that their hamster has been a positive factor in improving their mental health.
“She’s a wonderful listener and never fails to bring my spirits up,” said Mia Arrington.
If you’re considering getting a pet but don’t want to spend the money on a dog or cat, consider investing in a hamster as your new best friend.
