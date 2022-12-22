SMITHFIELD – Michelle Veader says she fell in love with the Smith-Appleby House on the many drives she made down Stillwater Road when she was having a bad day.
Veader, president of the Historical Society of Smithfield located at the Smith-Appleby House Museum at 220 Stillwater Road, is now making a call for donations to help save a landmark that brings her so much joy.
Veader, of North Providence, said she would take drives down Stillwater Road to escape the city life and enjoy the rural countryside of Smithfield. One day, she noticed the Smith-Appleby House, the oldest house in Smithfield.
As her love for the property grew, so did her interest in what was happening there. Luck was on her side one day when she saw a “volunteers needed” sign outside the property. She offered cleaning services from her cleaning business in 2016.
“Anything I could do to help, I would do. That’s what you do for things you love,” she said. “If I had arms big enough, I would hug this house. I fall in love with it every time I come here.”
By 2019, Veader ran and became president of the non-profit Historical Society board. Today, said Veader, she’s at the property several times each week cleaning up leaves, weeding, handling minor repairs and simply admiring the property.
For years, the Smith-Appleby House museum relied on donations from its many events, but from Victorian luncheons, Colonial dinners and pirate days to writing inspiration days and yard sales, attendance at its historic events began to slowly decrease.
When COVID hit, events had to stop completely. With no events, the Historical Society had little more than its annual $10,000 grant from the Rhode Island Historic Society to stay afloat, Veader said. That grant mostly covers operating costs and little else, she told The Valley Breeze & Observer.
Historic events held this year did now draw in the same number of people as in the past, and brought in little more than a few hundred dollars, if that, she said.
Last month, Veader set up a GoFundMe for exterior repairs for the house with a goal of $200,000. As of Dec. 20, the fundraiser had only raised $140.
Veader said the house is available for event rentals such as weddings and photography settings. The Historical Society keeps the education portion alive with school field trips, house tours and more.
“Our goal is to preserve and share the history of the home. I want it to be around for future generations to appreciate and fall in love with,” she said.
Veader said she is hoping to get more volunteers for the Historical Society and the home to help with applying for grants, groundskeeping, and helping to pitch ideas for events to raise more money. Currently, the group has between seven and 10 volunteers, she said, adding that many are seniors who can’t keep up with the physical aspects of maintaining the building.
Though the inside of the main house and its little cottage, located at 220 Stillwater Road, are in good shape, she said, the exterior is rotting, pitted and with holes where rodents and other creatures can get in, said Veader. Estimates to repair the outside of the circa 1696-1701 main building are approximately $190,000, she said. The separate caretaker cottage, built in the 1800s, will be repaired using a $10,000 matching grant. Veader said she hopes the grant will be a catalyst for the Historical Society to receive more funding, and a show of faith that they are serious about the preservation of the home and surrounding buildings.
“The most important part of the preservation is for the siding to be done properly. There is no way for us to come up with $190,000 without help. The inside is OK, nothing major, but we need to do the outside to protect the inside,” Veader said.
When Veader fell in love with the property, she was not up to speed on its history. Now, she can recite its importance to Rhode Islanders and Smithfield residents.
“It’s immensely important. It’s a huge part of history in the area. Roger Williams granted this land. It goes way back to our state’s very beginning,” she said.
Williams donated 780 acres to Elisha Smith, son of John Smith. The Smith-Appleby House now sits on seven acres off Georgiaville Pond. The younger Smith had 10 children who grew up in the house, which started as a one-room home with a loft and expanded over the years to a sprawling home. Smith granted each of his seven sons 100 acres to develop.
The home remained in the Smith-Appleby family until the death of Maria Appleby in 1959. She left the house to her lifelong partner Abbie Sargent, who donated the home to a church. Contents of the home were auctioned off, and the home sat neglected until it was sold to the Historical Society in 1976.
For now, tours of the house are on hold until the warmer weather comes, said Veader, though she encourages Smithfield residents to come to visit in March.
For more information on the history of the home, visit smithapplebyhouse.org.
To donate, search Smith-Appleby House Museum on GoFundMe. Veader said anyone interested in volunteering with the Smith-Appleby House Museum should email contact@smithapplebyhouse.org.
