NORTH PROVIDENCE – Janet Smith, a town resident for more than 30 years who raised three sons in that time, says she’s running for the at-large School Committee seat against two other candidates. She had been planning to run in District 2 before making the switch.
Smith has been in education for more than 20 years, saying she’s dedicated her life to the service of children and families.
“I will bring the real concerns and needs of families in our town to light,” she said in a release. “I believe the North Providence school system is a good school district, I want to make it a great one. Ideas such as project-based learning curriculum would give students and teachers room to grow and be excited about learning, she said, as well as skills in real life such as collaboration, inquiry, innovation, reflection, and problem-solving.
“I want to bring excitement and a love for learning into the classroom,” she added.
“Gone are the days of out-of-touch career politicians that remain in their seats because of name recognition,” she said. “The support of taxpayers and families in our community will be my main priority. I want to listen and learn from the residents in our town and tackle the issues together one at a time. I would appreciate your vote in September and I look forward to speaking to residents in the coming days.”
