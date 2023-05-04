SMITHFIELD – Cameras will be installed at the Smithfield Dog Park to ensure the safety of dogs and their owners, according to officials.
Town Councilor John Tassoni said he is also working with the state to get a crosswalk installed at the dog park to include solar-powered flashing lights. He said footage on the camera will connect to the Smithfield Police Department to prevent thievery and vandalism.
“It’s for safety, for people, dogs, everyone,” Tassoni said.
He said he’s hoping for the arrival of the crosswalk and lights within a month, though he acknowledged they’re not sure things, and he will ask for additional police presence at the crosswalk to ensure motorists are stopping for pedestrians.
“People drive down that road like it’s the Indy 500,” he said.
In other dog park news, Tassoni said the park is being sprayed for flea, tick and mosquito prevention. He said the wet spring and mild winter will bring an insect-filled spring.
“Safety, safety, safety,” he said.
The new Smithfield Dog Park, located at 353 Farnum Pike, has quickly been deemed a success by residents and officials. It now has an expanded parking lot with an additional 12 spaces, increasing to 25 spaces. Still, overflow vehicles often spread across the street.
The town waived the $25 registration fee to use the park when creating a new animal ordinance last month.
