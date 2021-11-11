SMITHFIELD – All three Smithfield fire departments are now designated Smithfield Safe Stations where anyone seeking help with addiction, whether for themselves or others, may come to the facilities and receive treatment.
Beginning Nov. 1, Fire Chief Robert Seltzer said the departments are now confidential places where anyone who is looking for help will receive an immediate medical evaluation and priority for addiction treatment without police intervention.
Anyone seeking help will receive a brief medical examination before being immediately connected with a recovery professional to help in beginning recovery.
Seltzer said the program is all about getting people who are struggling with addiction the help they need. He said he understands that it is difficult to reach out for help when experiencing addiction, and Smithfield is proud to offer a service to all those who are in need.
“It’s good only because we are still seeing significant amounts of people in our community who are having addiction issues with drugs,” he said.
As first responders, Seltzer said firefighters see firsthand how the opioid epidemic affects all areas of a community.
“It has nothing to do with income, community status, where you work, where you go to school. It’s everywhere,” Seltzer said.
The program will also offer overdose kits for friends and family members of drug and alcohol addicts, which includes naloxone, an overdose antidote.
Seltzer said he’s dealt with a family member with an addiction problem, and encouraged the general public to be aware of the Safe Stations program, “as it is unpredictable when a friend or relative may be in need of help.”
Town Manager Randy Rossi said the town teamed up with Gateway Healthcare, a Lifespan Hospital service providing treatment, intervention and prevention services to adults and children with behavioral and substance abuse issues in bringing the service to Smithfield.
“It’s to get them in the right direction,” Rossi said.
The program comes at no cost to the town, bringing training to all members of the Smithfield Fire Department through funding from the Substance Use and Mental Health Leadership Council of Rhode Island. Services are available 24 hours per day, seven days a week, Rossi said.
He said it is an added service to what the Smithfield Fire Department already offers. The departments are “very welcoming,” and people already stop by for blood pressure checks and other issues.
Rossi said it is important to note that the Safe Stations is not an injection site for monitored drug use, slated to be piloted in Rhode Island in hopes of preventing accidental or fatal overdoses and offering recovery support.
Rossi said Smithfield is seeing a spike in overdoses, though not as large as statewide numbers.
“If we’re able to save one life with this program, it was well worth it,” he said.
Rhode Island is ranked 15th highest in opioid death rates with 29.5 overdose deaths per 100,000 in 2019. According to the Rhode Island Department of Health Office of State Medical Examiners, the state saw an 8.3 decrease in accidental drug overdose deaths from 2016 to 2019. In 2020, accidental drug overdoses increased by 25 percent to 384 people from 308 in 2019. The RIDOH reports 287 overdoses this year.
Smithfield fire stations are located at 607 Putnam Pike, 66 Farnum Pike, and 15 Log Road. More information about the program and directions to the fire departments are available at www.smithfieldri.com.
Rossi added that the program is not limited to Smithfield residents.
“Just because the border is there, does not mean the addiction stops,” he said.
Safe Stations originated in New Hampshire, and was adopted in communities nationwide. Smithfield will join Providence, East Providence and Woonsocket in hosting the program.
Town Council President Suzy Alba said Smithfield is joining cities and towns nationwide to address addiction and is taking action to end the “heartbreak, suffering and damage” of substance abuse.
“The Safe Stations program is designed to help individuals who ask for help as rapidly as possible and connect them with services,” Alba said.
