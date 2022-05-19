SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield Town Council approved spending $3.3 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds, which includes $100,000 for grants to assist Smithfield businesses.
Town Manager Randy Rossi said the town will begin rolling out the small grant program, which will allow Smithfield businesses to receive up to $3,000, in the next week or two.
Approved items for ARPA spending include:
$100,000 for Business Assistance Grants
$60,000 for town-wide ADA bleacher replacement
$93,500 for Burgess Field Improvements
$240,000 for the Tri-Town Dog Shelter Capital Contribution
$525,000 for the East Smithfield Neighborhood Center
$50,000 for the East Smithfield Public Library
$40,000 for Emergency Management equipment
$21,600 for the Georgiaville Pond aeration system
$50,000 for mental health and substance use support
$400,000 to modernize the town-wide cyber network
$700,000 for police and fire department public safety equipment
$200,000 for recreation programming, equipment and staff
$16,000 for refuse and recycling program containers
$70,000 for a Senior Center conversion van
$15,000 for rear sidewalk reconstruction at the Senior Center
$24,000 for virtual equipment at the Town Council Chambers
$350,000 for Town Hall HVAC replacement
$30,000 for town website redesign and development
$250,000 for parking and entrance work at Whipple Field
Councilor David Tikoian said the well-reviewed plan touched base on every need in town, including technology, education, mental health services, recreation, infrastructure, libraries and more. He said no stone was left unturned when planning for the ARPA spending.
“We should be proud of the product we put before the residents,” Tikoian said.
Councilor Sean Kilduff said the initial ARPA spending is in the best interest of the town, and lead to many discussions with colleagues and residents.
Rossi said the remaining balance of the $6.5 million in ARPA funds, or $3,160,063, after spending the approved $3,385,100, will be discussed after the June 21 Budget Hearing for the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget.
The remaining items include $1.6 million for the Boyle Athletic Complex at Smithfield High School, $1 million for road improvements and paving, $100,000 for the sidewalk program, $400,000 for school capital projects including the SHS auditorium and Gallagher Middle School Gymnasium, and $60,000 for Innovation Grant funding.
Rossi said waiting until after the budget is approved will help the town maximize Rhode Island Department of Education reimbursements for school capital projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.