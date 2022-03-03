SMITHFIELD – Dogs and their owners will be enjoying a new dog park facility as early as this summer after Bryant University agreed to lease a 1.4-acre parcel of space off Farnum Pike to the town.
Town Council President Suzy Alba expressed excitement when the council unanimously approved the lease agreement March 1 during the Town Council meeting.
All members of the Town Council commented that the dog park will be a great addition to the town.
Bryant agreed to lease the park to Smithfield for $1 per year for five years, with the option of renewing the lease for an additional 10 years. The university previously offered a 1.4-acre plot on Farnum Pike across from Revive the Roots, but received significant backlash from neighbors concerned about the impacts a dog park would bring.
Alba said she’s worked as a liaison to the Smithfield Dog Park Committee for several years, and created an ordinance years ago to allow a dog park, as well as address rules, processes and procedures.
“The legwork is already done,” she said.
The new parcel does not abut residential properties, Alba said. The closest resident is beyond the 200 feet buffer, and is close to 400 feet away from the dog park.
During the Feb. 24 work session, Alba said she hopes to get the ball rolling as soon as possible on the park, and said work will begin as soon as the winter ends.
Acknowledging concerns that most recreation areas are in the Greenville area of Smithfield, Alba noted that this park is located in the Esmond and Georgiaville section of town.
Councilor Angelica Bovis, who often speaks of adding more recreational opportunities outside of Greenville, was not convinced.
“I think it’s debatable,” Bovis said of the new location.
Bovis said she also hoped the park could potentially have an expanded parking area to allow for more than 10 spaces. She said the park may be busy, causing people to park on Farnum Pike, which is a state road with no sidewalk.
Alba said the Dog Park Committee visited other dog parks and on average saw about 10-12 parking spots.
Town Manager Randy Rossi said there is potential for expanding the lot if needed. He said parking on the road should be avoided.
“The state would not be thrilled about us parking on that road,” he said.
For the time being, the park would be open to Smithfield residents only, though Alba said the ordinance may change to allow out-of-town residents. She said the Dog Park Committee had support from neighboring communities, and officials should be open to allowing them to use the parks. She said having a park open to others also offers the opportunity for more grants.
Rossi said the total cost for the project is $131,046, including $94,396 in material costs. The scope of work includes clearing trees, constructing a paved parking area, installing a water main at the site from Farnum Pike, moving a stone wall, and adding fencing.
The park will feature a fenced-in area separating small and large dogs, as well as water features and parking for up to 10 cars.
“It will be aesthetically pleasing to humans, and definitely aesthetically and physically pleasing to the dogs,” Rossi said.
The combination of allocated money by the town and funds raised by the Dog Park Committee will cover the costs, Rossi said. He added that businesses and residents offered to donate hardware and other dog-related equipment to the town.
“Anything we’re able to get donated will only come off this and go into the project in other areas,” he said.
Rossi added that Department of Public Works employees will also help in construction, lowering the costs to the town.
In an interview, Dog Park Commitree member Beth Cerroni said she helped start the push for a dog park with John Jenkins, who died in 2019. She said creating a dog park served two purposes for her: first is to let her dogs run free and stop owners from walking down busy streets. Secondly, to bring a smile to people’s faces and hopefully sparking new friendships.
“No matter where we are, dogs and babies put a smile on our faces without even a thought, and most of the time a conversation starts,” Cerroni said.
She thanked the town, volunteers, generous donors and the many people who attended dog walks and fundraisers for years of support and effort to make this happen.
“Everyone has worked so hard on this, not just me. Everyone deserves a round of applause,” Cerroni said.
Dog Park Committee member Anita Dudemaine said she is excited the park is finally moving forward, and said she has a rambunctious puppy that will make great use of the facility.
Elaine Amoriggi, also of the Dog Park Committee, said the new location will be a great place for dogs, and will make a nice addition to the town.
(2) comments
I mean, it's a good idea and all, but I can't help but feel like pretty soon there won't be any woods left in Smithfield. Between all the new housing and business developments it's going to end up like a city rather than a town, no longer rural. I don't seem to notice many financial benefits from all those new businesses and housing developments either.
So where will this park be located? I assume it's not in the previously proposed location across from Revive the Roots, so where now?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.