SMITHFIELD – Three local Recreation Department projects were given the green light last week, including new safety netting at Whipple Field and improvements to the basketball and tennis courts at Deerfield Park.
Recreation Director Robert Caine presented the projects during the Nov. 16 Town Council meeting, saying the two most notable projects were overdue.
At Whipple Field, recreational softball and baseball teams staggered their game schedules this summer and into the fall to prevent interruptions to games caused by foul balls flying over the fence at field 5 and interrupting games at field 3, according to Caine.
Caine said field 5, the largest field toward the back of the park, has caused many problems over the last few years with foul balls often hit into other fields. The town looked into reconfiguring the fields, but Caine said the expense would be too high for an outcome that wouldn’t be guaranteed.
He said the netting will stop the foul balls and allow games to be played on all fields simultaneously.
Caine said he anticipates the netting to arrive soon after the order is placed, and said it should be ready for the spring.
“I hope so, I definitely hope so,” he said.
Though the life expectancy of the netting is not fully known, Caine said the nylon mesh will be taken down in the winter and during wind events to extend its life. The new netting at Whipple Field comes at a cost of $38,067, and includes the one-time purchase of hardware and infrastructure for the netting.
Town Manager Randy Rossi said the town did not skimp on the netting, and said it will survive longer if the right schedule of installation and removal is followed.
“It’s the same used at the collegiate and pro level. It’s very comparable and high-quality stuff,” he said.
Town Council President Suzy Alba said she received several phone calls from residents expressing concerns about the field safety due to the foul ball problem, and is very happy to hear about the netting.
“I’m really grateful. You did a lot of work,” Alba said.
At Deerfield Park, cracks in the more than 20-year-old tennis courts will be repaired and repainted, as well as cracks in the basketball courts, Caine said. Crack sealing will extend the life of the courts until full resurfacing or replacement is needed, Caine said. Smithfield last repaired the cracks in 2013.
“We should do it more often, but it will be an expense every year,” Caine said.
The Town Council approved sending out requests for proposals on the project, but he estimated costs for crack repairs on the courts at Deerfield Park to be around $30,000.
Caine said the cost of everything is on the rise, thus the costly repairs to the courts. He said the Deerfield Park tennis courts get a lot of use, adding that he did not want to put more money into the courts if the town may eventually move for replacement or resurfacing of the facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.