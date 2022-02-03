SMITHFIELD – Responding to an increased number of complaints regarding light pollution, the Smithfield Town Council has approved an outdoor light ordinance creating tools to aid proper light installation.
Town Engineer Kevin Cleary said the town has seen an increase in outdoor lighting over the last decade due to advances in lighting technology. He said the purpose of the ordinance is to control new and renovated developments’ lighting to minimize light impact.
According to Cleary, light is a receptor inhibitor much like noises, odors, animals and refuse. He said implementing the ordinance control can help shape Smithfield to become a better managed and healthier community.
While outdoor lighting can provide safety and visibility at night, there are negative impacts, such as unintentionally lit areas, lights aimed at unintended targets, harsh glares, and impact to birds and other animals. Other negative effects include sky glow light pollution from lights that shine up rather than down, and having too many lights in a small area.
“Brighter is not always better. At the end of the day, the more we light up, the more it costs,” Cleary said.
Cleary said he hopes the ordinance will educate the community to install better lights to provide high-quality living, create safer artificially-lit areas, and promote economic commerce.
“Without the ordinance, lighting will not get better on its own,” he said.
Currently, language on lighting only exists in the zoning ordinance within the Economic Growth Overlay District for new construction. All other occurrences in Smithfield are unregulated and becoming a more pronounced issue with the widespread use of LED technology.
Cleary said the use of artificial light has grown significantly in the last 15 years due to advanced LED technology and financial savings from upgrades.
“What economic forecasts do not recognize, however, is the environmental impact new lighting installations are having on our nighttime environment and the resulting complaints that can come along with this advancement,” he said.
Cleary said lights should be useful with a clear purpose, targeted directed where they are needed, provide light levels that are not brighter than necessary, possibly be controlled and dimmed when possible, and should use warmer less disruptive colors when available.
The ordinance will not affect existing projects, and it is aimed at curbing excessive lighting on new projects and municipal buildings.
Cleary emphasized that the ordinance will not be enforced by police, and is aimed at new developments. He said existing homes and businesses will not be targeted, and he hopes the ordinance will encourage energy-efficient and sustainable lighting practices and minimize adverse off-site impacts from new and existing lighting installations.
In other business, Smithfield will hold a second round of COVID-19 testing this Saturday, Feb. 5 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Smithfield Senior Center, 1 William J. Hawkins Trail.
Residents may drive through the lot for a free take-home kit, one per car while supplies last, as well as walk in for a free PCR test.
“We had a remarkably successful day the first time we ran a COVID-19 testing day, and we look forward to another great day getting to connect residents with PCR tests as well as at home tests,” said Town Manager Randy Rossi.
