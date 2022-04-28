SMITHFIELD – When the Twisted Book Club of Smithfield was short on copies of its April book, author Stephen Sanzeri sent the club signed copies of the book for each member and one extra for the local library.
Stacey Grant, Twisted Book Club president, said the club chooses 24 books to read in each year through voting in December, and chose “Ultimate Prey: the True Story Behind the Yosemite Sightseer Murders” for April. But Grant could not find the book at local libraries in Smithfield and nearby towns and states.
One of the Twisted members had a family member mentioned in the book, which is based on finding the accomplices in the Yosemite murders by Cary Stayner in 1999, and suggested that the group read it.
Grant found the author on Facebook and reached out to find where she could get copies of the book. She said what happened next warmed her heart.
“He immediately said he would send us copies of the books and made sure we got them in time for April. Signed them all. It was really sweet,” Grant said.
The club received one signed book for each member and an additional book to be donated to the library, according to Grant.
Sanzeri, a private investigator and bounty hunter who worked on the case and helped find the murderer’s accomplices, even joined the book club in a Zoom meeting to let members ask him questions.
“He was very interesting, really engaging, and it was horrible and horrific and sad and scary because it’s real. It was great we were able to engage with the author,” Grant said.
She and a few friends started the Twisted Book Club, which is named for a plot twist, four years ago after transitioning out of the Smithfield Mom’s Club. The group discovered they had a book in common, “Snow Flower and the Secret Fan,” that they had all read in the 1970s. They were already getting together about once per month to play board games, and eventually decided to start a book club together.
“We finally went for it,” Grant said.
The first year, the group read eight books, and the following year read 12 books, or one per month, with a second optional book each month, Grant said.
“Everyone had really good suggestions, almost too many to narrow it down, so we decided on two a month, with one option if you had time or feeling motivated to read the second book,” she said.
Every month, the club meets at Grant’s house to give reviews, share favorite quotes, and discuss writing styles and other insights.
Grant said she makes sure to make cocktails or food or crafts themed after something read in the book. If a scene took place in Moscow, they had Moscow mules. When reading “Practical Magic,” the book club made mini lavender and crystal “potions.”
Grant said the club is looking for a few new members who live locally. Current members are all ages and all walks of life, she said, adding that anyone interested can visit the group on Facebook at the Twisted Book Club.
