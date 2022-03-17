SMITHFIELD – A town-wide survey questions whether residents, school staff and parents would prefer to align with the state for April vacation starting on April 10 or, as proposed locally, on April 17.
The 2022-2023 calendar will begin classes on Aug. 30, and run until June 16, 2023. Though approved on Feb. 28, Supt. Judy Paolucci presented a possible change during the March 7 school board meeting.
So far, Assistant Supt. Sara Monaco said the survey is showing that 61 percent of Smithfield residents or district employees preferred a week-long vacation beginning April 17, not coinciding with the state calendar.
At first, Paolucci said she was not concerned when the state calendar came out last week showing the April 10 vacation date. Though discussed for years, Rhode Island only published a state calendar two years ago at the start of COVID. As each district traditionally handles the task, Paolucci said the state pushing the calendar is “disturbing,” saying she thinks of it as a guideline.
“We don’t want the state taking over your responsibilities,” she said.
But, when Paolucci saw that Smithfield was one of only five districts in Rhode Island to opt for the April 17 vacation, she decided to bring it to the School Committee’s attention. If the district decides to switch and go with the state’s guidelines, she said she wants to give families enough time to make vacation plans.
Other districts opting for April 17 include Bristol/Warren, Barrington, North Smithfield and East Providence.
Paolucci said the district opted for the April 17 vacation to coincide with Massachusetts schools to help out-of-state teachers.
“I wouldn’t want the committee to make a change a month from now,” she said.
Another benefit to aligning with the state is that April 10 is the week of Good Friday, and the early vacation helps people travel for Easter plans.
School Committee Chairwoman Virginia Harnois said vacation used to always start on April 10, but the district changed to coincide with Massachusetts.
School Committee member Richard Iannitelli said he would guess that most Smithfield teachers live in Rhode Island, and he would prefer to have the same days off as most schools in the state, on April 10.
If they proceed with the week of April 17, he said Rhode Island-based Smithfield teachers who are parents would not be home when their children are off for the week, and the opposite scenario would be in place the other week.
“I’m trying to think of the inconvenience for people whether they’re in school or not,” Iannitelli said.
Committee member Benjamin Caisse said while he thinks a survey is important, he does not feel the committee needs to make all of its decisions based on a community vote. Paolucci confirmed that in most cases, surveys reveal a 50/50 split on decisions.
Caise said April vacation is a no-win situation, where someone will be inconvenienced.
School Committee member Rose Marie Cipriano said lining up the calendar with other schools in the state is ideal, but she also likes giving the week off for Boston Marathon participants. Though torn with the decision, Cipriano said she’d like the vacation to remain the same, with a start date of April 17.
“Though it may be more appropriate to be in line with the state calendar,” Cipriano said.
Paolucci said the results of the survey will be ready during the March 21 School Committee meeting in the Smithfield High School Media Center.
The district opted to return to a full week of February vacation again in 2022 and 2023 after discussing the possibility of splitting it up for long weekends throughout the month.
