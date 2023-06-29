SMITHFIELD – Smithfield is looking for new locations with existing structures for a new fire station near the intersection of Routes 7 and 116 as a potential cost-saving measure, said Town Manager Randy Rossi.
During the Tuesday, June 20 meeting, Fire Chief Robert Seltzer presented plans to the Town Council to send out a request for proposals from business and property owners at the Routes 7 and 116 intersections. The hope is to possibly purchase an existing building to be converted into a new station, putting the transition on the property owner to save money for the town.
The council unanimously approved going out to bid for a potential pre-existing building in the northern corridor of town.
Seltzer said local businesses inquired with the town regarding properties that they may be interested in selling and may have the potential for a fire station.
“So, before we make a final decision to move forward with the property we have, we want to take a look at this and see if it makes more financial sense,” Seltzer said.
In 2018, voters approved a $4.5 million bond for the new station to help combat delayed response times in the northern area of town.
The 2.69-acre property at 321 George Washington Highway was purchased in December 2021 for $285,000, though the town considered purchasing several other lots. Since then, the project was plagued with delays as COVID and the rise in construction costs kept it from moving forward.
In March this year, the Fire Station Building Committee rescinded a request for proposals to build a new station as bids came in too high. At that time, Seltzer and his team revised the request for proposals to implement cost reductions. The package has not yet been before the council.
The request for proposals from business and property owners is set up based upon the initial design of the fire station to go out for 30 days. When bids come back, the Smithfield Fire Station Building Committee will see if the station has the proper land mass and building size, Seltzer said.
The town will also be able to negotiate proposals to make the fire station compliant with fire station codes.
“We’re asking to move forward with this to give everybody an equal opportunity to present a proposal if they have interest in possibly having something we can utilize in that area,” Seltzer said.
Seltzer said the potential savings come from not having to install drainage and sewer on the property, since an existing structure would already have utilities on site. He said there may be other potential savings in the bidder providing other compliances.
Therefore, Seltzer said, the town would only pay for the final version of the station, and not have to get into a building agreement with contractors.
“It would probably save us a significant amount of money because we would have to go out a prevailing wage for any significant construction we do,” Seltzer said.
Town Manager Randy Rossi said the money used in selling the property would go back into the purchase of an existing building.
“There have definitely been numerous requests to sell that to some of the commercial entities in the area,” Rossi said.
Rossi said once they knew which direction they were going in, they could move forward on selling the property, or not.
