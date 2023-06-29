SMITHFIELD – Smithfield is looking for new locations with existing structures for a new fire station near the intersection of Routes 7 and 116 as a potential cost-saving measure, said Town Manager Randy Rossi.

During the Tuesday, June 20 meeting, Fire Chief Robert Seltzer presented plans to the Town Council to send out a request for proposals from business and property owners at the Routes 7 and 116 intersections. The hope is to possibly purchase an existing building to be converted into a new station, putting the transition on the property owner to save money for the town.

