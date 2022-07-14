SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield Town Council on Tuesday approved several changes in rules for the town’s new dog park as officials prepare to open the facility later this summer.
Town Council President Suzy Alba said she’s confident that the park, for now called simply the Smithfield Dog Park, will now open sometime in August at 354 Farnum Pike, and everyone’s looking forward to that opening.
Approved at Tuesday’s meeting was an ordinance change allowing residents from anywhere to use the facility. In an ordinance created years ago, when town-owned land was being considered, the Town Council limited access to just Smithfield residents, but Alba said they came the realization that a lot of the support, funding and volunteers for the park were coming from outside of the town in addition to town residents, “so we want to honor that.”
The fact that the dog park is now going to be sited on land donated by Bryant University across from the LAN-REX Industrial Park is another reason to open up access to everyone, she added.
Other changes approved Tuesday are that the park will no longer have surveillance cameras and electronic badges will no longer be required. Registration was originally intended to go through the Police Department, and that will now be done through Town Hall as an easier option with processes there already in place, and not wanting to overburden police by asking them to take care of it. Registration will be $25 per household to use the park.
There is no exact date yet for opening, said Alba. The final piece in opening the park will be the installation of fencing, she said, and the company the town is working with expects supplies to arrive within a week.
“Our DPW worked really hard to clear the land and prepare the parking area,” she said.
She also thanked Stanley Tree Service for donating the time to clear trees out to make way for the facility, work that is now completed.
Water access is there, but the water line needs to be extended, which is also set to be done shortly, said Alba. Officials have ordered a number of pieces of equipment, including fountains, spouts, slides and other items for dogs. The parking area is ready, she said, and the land is mostly cleared and prepared.
Children younger than 16 will be required to be accompanied by an adult at the dog park, and those under the age of 8 are not allowed in, some of many rules that will be posted there, including that professional dog trainers are prohibited from using the facility for their business.
