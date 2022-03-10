SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield Town Council on Tuesday proposed spending $6.55 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds on 15 total items, including mental health and substance abuse support, capital improvements for the town and schools, and more.
Town Manager Randy Rossi outlined the items to be funded from the combined $6,545,162 in ARPA funds from the federal government.
Smithfield received the first payment of $2.3 million and will receive the remaining $4.25 million in 2023.
Money must be targeted for spending by Dec. 21, 2024, and spent by Dec. 31, 2026. Funds can’t be used to supplement the operating budget, and all items were listed on the capital plan or approved for long-range funding, Rossi said.
“This is a one-time infusion of spending,” he said.
Spending includes:
• $300,000 for business assistance grants to small businesses of up to $3,000 per business;
• $1.6 million to help the Smithfield School Department with paying for the renovation of the Boyle Athletic Complex;
• $1.5 million for road improvements and paving throughout town;
• $550,000 on the East Smithfield Neighborhood Center to help complete and open health services, recreation, human services and the youth council offices;
• $150,000 for mental health and substance abuse support;
• $400,000 for the modernizing the town-wide cyber network;
• $30,000 for a town website redesign and development for an interactive site;
• $700,000 for the Police and Fire Departments for two fire apparatus and purchase of police vehicles;
• $24,000 for Town Council chamber virtual equipment to enhance virtual features, including sound and video, for future use;
• $400,000 for heating, ventilation and air conditioning improvements at Town Hall to increase energy efficiency, airflow, and decrease pathogens in the air;
• $175,000 paid upfront toward the proposed Tri-Town Community Animal Shelter shared with Johnston and North Providence;
• $40,000 in emergency management equipment to keep Smithfield supplied and ready for emergencies;
• $200,000 for a part-time staff member for recreation programming expansion beyond sports;
• $400,000 for school capital projects, including auditorium upgrades and renovations at Gallagher Middle School;
• And $60,000 for innovation grant funding for potential employee-created projects.
Questioned by Budget and Financial Review Board member Kenneth Sousa about spending on road improvements, Rossi said the lump sum investment would have a direct effect on future budgeting. The Department of Public Works plan for road paving and improvements calls for an investment of $1.5 million per year, and the spending infusion will bring roads in sections of town up to standard.
Sousa said the majority of the ARPA spending should help educators who have struggled greatly during the pandemic, as well as fix education gaps in the schools.
Some ARPA spending of large sums paid in full can bring discounts, Rossi said, including for the fire apparatus and potentially the animal shelter.
Town Council President Suzy Alba spoke of adding a part-time employee dedicated to expanding and planning recreation programs rather than on grounds and labor. She said it is important to provide programming in the community for teens. Rossi said programs could expand beyond sports to boating, theater, or drama programming.
