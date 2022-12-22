SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield Town Council has approved holding a public hearing on Jan. 17 to consider adding five more full-privilege liquor licenses for restaurants, bringing the total to 45 restaurant licenses in town.

There was no discussion during Tuesday’s council meeting as the council unanimously agreed to hold the public hearing to potentially increase the number of full-privilege licenses to 45.

