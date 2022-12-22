SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield Town Council has approved holding a public hearing on Jan. 17 to consider adding five more full-privilege liquor licenses for restaurants, bringing the total to 45 restaurant licenses in town.
There was no discussion during Tuesday’s council meeting as the council unanimously agreed to hold the public hearing to potentially increase the number of full-privilege licenses to 45.
Currently, there are 40 licenses in Smithfield for businesses that serve liquor, beer and wine, and the council hopes to add five more for prospective restaurant or tavern owners.
Town Manager Randy Rossi said that the council increased the number of liquor licenses available to restaurant businesses in the past, and this latest news is a sign of economic growth for the town.
“It’s a good thing, for certain,” Rossi said.
According to supporting documents from acting Town Clerk Lyn Antonuccio, there have been several requests for full-privilege liquor licenses in the town. Her memo adds that there are two of 40 available liquor licenses remaining.
Rossi said the number of licenses is set by ordinance, and the council needs to hold a public hearing to increase the number.
“We’re getting close to the limit, so we’re trying to stay ahead,” he said.
In September 2015, the council approved an increase in liquor licenses from 35 to 40, a year and a half after bumping the number of licenses from 30 to 35 in January 2014.
If the ordinance is approved next month, anyone interested can apply for a license 30 days after it is accepted. Establishments with limited licenses may apply for full-privilege licenses, as well as any new restaurants moving into town.
Whether limited or full-privilege, liquor licenses can transfer to new owners if an establishment is sold, though the council has the power to reject a license transfer. Restaurant owners may also decide to give up the license at renewal time, which would then revert back to the town.
Later Tuesday evening, the town celebrated the Smithfield High School football team winning the Division IV Championship and held a reception at the Smithfield Senior Center for the team.
